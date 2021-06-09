VIRDEN, Ill. — Matthew Hendricks did what the North Mac girls soccer team couldn’t.
He silenced a Quincy Notre Dame offense.
A week after the QND girls soccer team beat North Mac 7-0 in the regional final, the Panthers right-hander sent the QND baseball team packing as he fashioned a three-hit shutout Wednesday in a 5-0 victory in the Class 2A sectional semifinals.
The Raiders end their season at 18-4 after having an eight-game win streak snapped.
Hendricks struck out six, walked one and retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced. The only two ro reach base safely got on via a walk and an error.
The Raiders, who weren’t shut out all season and hadn’t scored fewer than three runs, didn’t have a hit after Dalton Miller’s one-out double in the top of the fourth inning.
Hendricks consistently worked ahead in the count, throwing first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 24 batters he faced,. He started seven of the the last eight batters he faced with a strike as he used his breaking ball to ahead in the count.
The righty didn’t throw incredibly hard — his fastball was clocked in the low 80s — but he kept the Raiders off-balance from the start and utilized a defense that made several steller plays in the outfield.
Scoreless with one out in the top of the second, QND’s Ethan Kite drove a ball into the gap but North Mac center fielder Kaden Brown made a diving catch that likely saved a run since Brady Kindhart followed with a single to left field.
The Panthers (22-1) took the lead with a three-run outburst in the second inning against Raiders starter Ben Kasparie.
Hendricks led off with a single, Cade Berkeley walked and Brown was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Logan Hammann singled to center field to score two, and one out later, Owen Berle hit into a fielder’s choice to plate another run.
Kasparie left the bases full with a flyout to end the inning.
North Mac tacked on a run in the fourth as Kasparie hit back-to-back batters with two outs and gave up an RBI single to Kannon Kirk, In the sixth, a walk and a single led to Hendricks delivering a run-scoring single for an insurance run.
Kasparie suffered the loss, allowing four runs and four hits over 3.2 innings with four strikeouts, three walks and three hit batters.