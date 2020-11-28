KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Abe Haerr provided the spark, but St. Pius X quickly snuffed out the flame.
Trailing 31-14 with six minutes remaining, Haerr made a one-handed catch for a 26-yard gain to put the Palmyra football team in Warriors territory for the first time in the second half.
“We were like, ‘This is our opportunity to make another fourth quarter comeback here,’” Palmyra senior Weston King said.
One play later, Panthers quarterback Brody Lehenbauer was stripped on a sack and St. Pius X recovered.
That allowed the Warriors to run down the clock and put the finishing touches on a 31-14 victory in the Class 2 state semifinals. St. Pius X (12-0) will face Lamar (11-1) for the Class 2 championship Friday in Jefferson City, Mo.
“That was kind of the dagger. It sucked the wind out of us,” Haerr said of the turnover. “We thought maybe we had a chance to come back and win it.”
They had every right to after the way the Panthers ended the first half.
Palmyra (12-1) trailed 14-0 with less than 25 seconds remaining before halftime and was facing fourth and 6 from the St. Pius X 24-yard line. Lehenbauer handed the ball to Hayes Miller on a jet sweep, who handed off to Zane Meyers on a reverse, who tossed the ball back to Lehenbauer for a flea flicker. Lehenbauer found Haerr wide open in the end zone to bring Palmyra within one score at 14-6.
“That was a great play call by (Palmyra coach Kevin Miles),” Haerr said. “I kind of said something a little bit earlier to Brody that it might be a good play if we needed a quick touchdown, and we ran it just right. Brody put the ball right on the money, right where it needed to be, so we were really thankful to get that score in quick.”
The Panthers went for an onside kick, and after a scramble, recovered in on the Warriors’ 38. Two plays later, Lehenbauer again hit Haerr for a touchdown, this time a 27-yard strike over double coverage. With the two-point conversion, the Panthers tied St. Pius X at 14 with five seconds remaining before halftime.
“I can’t say enough about our team composure,” King said. “We knew we were down. We knew we needed to make something happen. It was just a great team effort.”
It had been a struggle for the Panthers to gain yards up to that point, but in the final 1:33 of the second quarter, they gained 84 total yards — 63 to Haerr alone.
“We really felt good about where we were offensively,” Miles said of the mentality at halftime. “Even though we scored on some big plays, we really thought we had some things figured out. We liked where we were at that point.”
The Warriors set the tone for the second half with their first drive, a bruising march down the field that took four minutes off the clock and ended with a 9-yard touchdown run by Robbie Sharp. Palmyra was held to a three-and-out on its first drive and was forced to punt, which gave the Warriors the ball on their own 42.
Another long drive, capped by a Joey Wilson 34-yard field goal, put St. Pius X ahead 24-14 with 1:22 remaining in the third quarter.
St. Pius X outgained Palmyra 151-77 in the second half, and the Warriors ran 36 plays compared to Palmyra’s 13 the final 16 minutes. The Warriors possessed the ball for 31 minutes, 20 seconds, with the Panthers holding it for just 16:18.
“We just never seemed to get in the groove, and that’s on us. That’s on the coaching staff,” Miles said. “We never seemed to get our kids in the right spots on both sides of the ball, and we never could get the right stuff going.”
Haerr finished the game with five catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns, while Lehenbauer went 9 for 18 passing with 119 yards. Warriors quarterback Jack Mosh through for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-22 passing, while David Deters caught five passes for 95 yards and a score.
It wasn’t big plays that beat them, either. In the second half, the biggest play for St. Pius X was a 26-yard catch-and-run by tight end Aidan Coons on a broken screen play. It was the Warriors’ ability to get just enough yards to keep drives alive that did Palmyra in.
“It seemed like everything just kind of rolled their way,” said King, who led the Palmyra defense with seven tackles, including four stops in the backfield. “They had the momentum on their side and we were fighting it the whole time. I can’t say enough about our team and how we fought until the very end, even though it seemed like things weren’t going our way.”
The Panthers truly did fight until the end. After the strip sack of Lehenbauer, St. Pius X took over on its own 45. The Warriors marched down inside the Palmyra 10, eating clock the entire way, but eventually the Panthers forced a fourth and 3 from their own 6 with less than two minutes to go.
“Weston started saying it when we realized the game was probably going to be over. He said we have to end with pride,” Haerr said. “If we have to end the game, end with pride. We kind of bowed our backs a little bit and played our game, even though we knew it would be the last one.”
Palmyra forced the turnover on downs, keeping the Warriors off the board and walking out with their heads held high.
“Do it for us. Do it for the community,” King said of their motivation at the end. “They made the trip for us, lets make this stop so we didn’t just roll over here.”
That kind of leadership and pride in representing the community is what Miles believes allowed this Palmyra team to persevere through a season where nothing was guaranteed to have one of the best runs in program history.
“With all they’ve had to go through to even get to this point, it’s just phenomenal,” Miles said. “To have the undefeated season, not knowing that we would even get three games in, and to finish 12-1, be crowned CCC champion, district champion, quarterfinal champion and White Sweaters, it’s phenomenal.
“Special groups like this don’t come around very often. I am very blessed and very honored to have coached them. They are a great group and they will be duly missed. I will lay in bed crying. I love them to death.”