QUINCY — Whenever the Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team needed a bucket last season, it knew where to look.
This season, the Raiders won’t have the luxury of turning to Grant Hyer when they are in a pinch. Hyer and his 18 points per game graduated, leaving seventh-year Raiders coach Kevin Meyer to figure out how to replace Hyer’s instant offense.
“We don’t have to have one guy do it,” Meyer said. “We have the ability to spread it out. We have some guys that can score. We’re going to have to have a lot more team scoring this season.”
QND, 11-3 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, will lean on its junior class to lead the way. The Raiders are carrying a roster of 11 players that includes three seniors and eight juniors.
QND returns starters in junior point guard Jake Hoyt and junior forward Jake Wallingford, whom Meyer refers to as the team’s “Swiss Army knife.”
“He’s going to be a big piece for us,” Meyer said of the 6-foot-7 Wallingford. “We’re going to have him do a little bit of everything. He’ll play the point on our press. He’ll play a little point forward and bring the ball up. He can shoot the 3-pointer and go down into the low post. He gives us a lot of flexibility.”
Wallingford is the team’s top returning scorer and rebounder, averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Hoyt enters his third season as a starter after averaging four points and three assists per game.
Several other members of the junior class should have expanded roles this season, including forwards Alex Connoyer, the team’s sixth man a year ago; and Josh Bocke and guards Jackson Stratton and Brayden Sheffield.
Meyer said the small senior group of Calvin Lavery, Mike Staff and Blake Bozarth is helping push the juniors. He likes the team’s chemistry.
“We had a great week,” Meyer said of the team’s opening week of drills. “Guys were excited and enthusiastic. There were so many question marks last year (because of COVID). This year, the only question was when we were going to get our fall sports guys in practice.
“We saw a lot of high energy with our open gyms and that same high energy has been there with our early practices.”
Meyer said he loves the Raiders’ schedule – one he says will test his team right away. The Raiders will play five games over an eight-day stretch, starting with their season-opening Tip-Off Tournament on Thanksgiving weekend.
The Raiders will face Gateway Academy and McCluer the opening weekend and follow that with games against tough Monroe City, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Macomb squads.
“That first week will give us an idea of what we are up against,” Meyer said.
QND will also have its annual matchup with Quincy High School and make its Christmas holiday trip to the State Farm Classic in Bloomington-Normal.
“I don’t think we can go a week and say it’s an easy week,” Meyer said. “We will be tested up and down every night to get us ready for the postseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.