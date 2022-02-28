BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Normal University High executed its game plan to near-perfection.
They slowed down the pace of the game with long possessions on offense.
And stymied Quincy Notre Dame’s potent offense by switching defenses.
But in the end, the Class 2A No. 3 Lady Raiders delivered when it counted most to punch their ticket to the girls’ state basketball tournament.
QND outlasted a scrappy Normal U squad 30-28 to win a Class 2A Super-Sectional championship Monday night at Beardstown High School.
“Our girls kept their composure and found a way to get it done,” Notre Dame coach Eric Orne said. “We weren’t shooting well, but we were playing good defense. And our team believed they could do it. We made big shots down the stretch.”
QND advances to face second-ranked Pana in the state tournament semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Redbird Arena in Bloomington.
The Raiders will make their 11th state appearance in the Illinois girls final four.
QND, winners of five state titles, is returning to state for the first time since 2014.
The Lady Raiders (29-3) edged a tough, gritty Normal University High team Monday that finished 19-17
Notre Dame defeated Normal in the sectional finals two years ago before falling one win short of state.
Monday’s game was deadlocked 18-18 after three quarters before Eryn Cornwell and Blair Eftink hit back-to-back baskets for the Raiders to start the final period.
The Pioneers closed within 24-22 before QND junior Abbey Schreacke hit four straight free throws to put her team up 28-23.
Normal U countered with a trey by Kayla Petersen to cut it 28-26 with 67 seconds left.
Eftink then buried two clutch free throws to put her team up 30-26 with 8.2 seconds left.
“Blair had a tough night shooting,” Orne said. “But she really stepped up and showed a lot of heart by going to the free-throw line and knocking down those last two free throws.”
Time ran out a short time later and the Notre Dame girls celebrated and were joined by the raucous student section on the court.
“I was experiencing a lot of different emotions when that game ended,” Orne said. “It was more of a relief than anything. Our kids battled through a lot. Good teams, when they believe in what they do, will find a way.”
Schreacke led the Raiders with 12 points, roughly half her average. But that didn’t matter to her as she posed for photos with family and friends after the win.
“That was a battle,” Schreacke said. “Give respect to U High – they did a great job and made it tough on us.
“It’s really exciting to make it to state – it’s amazing.”
Eftink had six points after being shut out for nearly three quarters Monday.
“We’ve been in a lot of tough games,” Eftink said. “We had to keep our composure and keep working together. It was a different style of play, and we knew they were going to try and slow us down.
“It feels amazing to go to state. We worked so hard for this. It’s super exciting, and we’re not done yet.”
Lia Quintero and Sage Stratton added five points apiece for the winners.
“We stayed together and believed in each other,” Quintero said. “Our shots weren’t falling. We just had to push through it. It was super exciting to pull this out and it was great to have our student section and all of our fans here supporting us.”
Notre Dame jumped to a quick 5-0 lead on a 3-pointer by Quintero and a drive by Abbey Schreacke.
But the rest of the half screeched to a halt as QND missed numerous shots from close range while Normal U was deliberate with long possessions on offense.
The Lady Raiders led 9-8 after one quarter and 11-10 at halftime. The teams combined for just four points in the second quarter with each team hitting one field goal.
That theme continued in the second half before Notre Dame prevailed.
QND advances to state after missing out on an opportunity last year because of the COVID-shortened season.
“It means a lot,” Orne said. “They went to state in junior high and they wanted to do it in high school. I’m so happy they are going to have an amazing experience of a lifetime at state.”
Now the Raiders have two practices to prepare for the state tournament and take aim at their ultimate goal.
“One of our goals was to make it to state,” Schreacke said. “Now we have another goal to play for.”
Orne said this group is ready to turn in a strong performance later this week.
“We just need to put together a good game plan, and get back to playing Lady Raider basketball,” he said. “We are going to enjoy this tonight. We have a special opportunity to play two more games and win a state title.”
