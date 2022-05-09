QUINCY — Eryn Cornwell had the opportunity.
And figured she might as well take advantage of it.
Cornwell delivered a clutch hit to boost Quincy Notre Dame to a dramatic 2-1 walk-off softball win over Quincy High on Monday night at the Backyard.
And it came on Senior Night with Cornwell and catcher Lindsey Fischer being honored.
“It was awesome to be able to come through and help the team,” Cornwell said. “I knew I needed to put the ball in play, and I was able to make solid contact. It was a tough game, and Quincy High really battled us, but it was good to pull that game out.”
The Lady Raiders improved to 20-6 overall. Quincy High fell to 5-15.
QND freshman left-hander Caitlin Bunte was superb in her longest varsity start, striking out six in five strong innings.
Cornwell finished with two strong innings in relief.
“We have the luxury of having two really nice pitchers,” Orne said. “They got ahead of people, kept them off balance and threw a lot of strikes.”
Notre Dame had rolled to a 14-2 road win over the Blue Devils last month, but this game was a different story.
QHS, playing for the first time in 10 days because of weather cancellations, came to play Monday.
Quincy High pitcher Brynn Krutmeier turned in a superb pitching performance. She held the Raiders to just one run through 6 2/3 innings before the final hit.
“We were really motivated for this game – we wanted to prove we were a lot better team than we showed the last time against Notre Dame,” Krutmeier said. “Our defense made some great plays and kept us in the game. It’s tough to come up short, but we have definitely improved. We need to build on this going into the rest of the season.”
QND struck for one run in the first inning when Abbey Schreacke delivered an RBI single.
But the Lady Raiders were unable to score again until the decisive seventh.
Laela Hernandez-Jones reached on an infield single before taking second on a throwing error on the play. She moved to third on a wild pitch.
After Bunte was intentionally walked, Cornwell ripped a shot to the right side of the infield. The ball bounced past the Quincy defense and into the outfield as Hernandez-Jones trotted home with the game-winning run.
“It was a really well-played ballgame by both teams,” QHS coach Darrell Henze said. “I was proud of our effort and how well our team competed. Brynn pitched exceptionally well, and we made some good plays defensively. We kept our composure and were right there. They came through and give them credit.”
QND is scheduled to play host to Camp Point Central on Wednesday.
“We had a bad day Saturday, and we played better in this game,” Orne said. “We’re still trying to work on some things and get out of this rut. But it was good that we found a way to come back and win this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.