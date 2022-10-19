MENDOTA, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ soccer team followed a familiar blueprint to pass its third postseason test.
MENDOTA, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ soccer team followed a familiar blueprint to pass its third postseason test.
QND relied on a fast start to build a big early lead en route to posting a convincing win Wednesday afternoon.
The top-seeded Raiders powered to a 9-2 win over No. 2 Serena in the Class 1A sectional semifinals.
Notre Dame (15-6-2) advances to face Mendota or Peoria Christian in the sectional finals at 3 p.m. Saturday in Mendota.
The Raiders are now two wins from advancing to the state tournament.
QND opened the scoring five minutes into the game when Leo Cann scored on an assist from Tanner Anderson.
Cole Henkenmeier followed by scoring on a curling corner kick that found the net.
Following a goal by Serena, Notre Dame responded on a goal by Brock Evans to give QND a 3-1 lead.
Cann added two more goals, building the commanding Raider advantage to 5-1 with 14 minutes left in the first half.
"We came out playing really well and created some good opportunities," QND coach Greg Reis said. "Leo Cann had some great finishes and we were able to build a lead."
Serena cut the lead to 5-2 in the second half before Anderson and Cann connected on back-to-back goals for Notre Dame.
QND’s Jake Hoyt converted on a penalty kick to make it 8-2.
"We came out a little flat in the second half and they scored," Reis said. "But we responded well and came back with three goals right in a row."
Jake Schisler followed with one final goal for the Raiders.
QHS falls to Kahoks
The Quincy High boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end after falling 3-1 at Collinsville in the Class 3A regional semifinals Wednesday.
The top-seeded Kahoks grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead en route to downing the No. 7 Blue Devils.
QHS (12-9-1) had a solid season, capturing another Western Big 6 title.
Collinsville advances to face Edwardsville or Alton in the regional finals on Saturday.
