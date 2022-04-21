QUINCY — Decatur St. Teresa struck first.
And then they scored again.
The visitors stunned Quincy Notre Dame twice to grab an early lead in the girls’ soccer matchup.
That made QND coach Mark Longo a very unhappy camper.
“You don’t show up to play, bad things happen,” Longo said. “We just stood around defensively, and we thought it was going to be an easy game.”
Longo wasn’t happy, but his team quickly responded and never let up before notching a 6-2 victory on Thursday at home.
The Lady Raiders improved to 7-1-3 overall.
“Fortunately, we were able to come back,” Longo said. “That was a good sign. We really competed hard after the slow start.”
Notre Dame junior Avery Keck continued her impressive play by tallying three goals Thursday.
Keck’s first goal came midway through the first half when she finished a cross from teammate Lia Quintero to even the match 2-2.
Keck converted again a short time later to give her team a 3-2 advantage.
“We got down two goals, and we knew we needed to just keep working hard,” Keck said. “We definitely started out slow. We just have to learn from that.”
The second half was all Lady Raiders.
Quintero scored on an assist from Annie Eaton early in the final half to push the lead to 4-2.
Keck completed a hat trick with her third goal. She drilled the ball past the keeper on a penalty kick with 15 minutes left.
“Avery is really doing a good job,” Longo said. “She works hard and has played well for us.”
Quintero capped the scoring barrage with her second goal of the game with 5:30 left.
Quintero, despite being the focal point of opposing defenses, now has 10 goals this season.
“I told the team at halftime, and I’ve said this for decades, I don’t care who scores our goals, I care that we score goals,” Longo said. “We have to realize that if the other team is going to try and stop Lia, we need other players to step up. And we were able to do that.”
