NORMAL, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team started quickly to pass its first test at the State Farm Classic.
The seventh-seeded Raiders bolted to an early double-digit lead en route to rolling past No. 10 seed Rock Falls 61-28 Monday afternoon.
Notre Dame improved to 6-4 overall and Rock Falls fell to 4-8.
“Our guys got connected defensively and played really, really well,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “We put good pressure on the ball. It was a great way to start the tournament.”
The Raiders powered to a 16-5 lead after the opening period as junior Jake Wallingford collected seven early points.
Junior Jake Hoyt connected on a shot at the buzzer to give QND a 27-12 halftime advantage.
Notre Dame held Rock Falls to 24 percent shooting in the first half.
The Raiders scored the first six points of the third quarter to extend their lead to 21. QND led 46-20 after three periods.
Wallingford led a balanced Raiders attack with 14 points.
“We have to be able to repeat this,” Meyer said of his team's performance. “It can’t be just one game. We have to be consistent and carry it over into our other games.”
The Raiders advance to face No. 2 seed St. Joseph-Ogden in a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We will have our hands full with the next one, but that’s why we came up here," Meyer said. "We want to play great competition. We know we can play with them. We just have to make sure we’re dialed in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.