QUINCY – Laci Novosel felt there wasn’t anything special about her Sunday round of golf.
“I played pretty consistent,” Novosel said. “There wasn’t anything crazy going on. I was hitting the ball fine. I was pretty much hitting every green and two putts for par. It was pretty boring golf.”
It had an anything-but-boring result.
Novosel’s steady round of 2-over 73 made her the winner of the Quincy Women’s City Golf Championships, adding the Quincy High School junior’s name to a legendary list of champions that includes the likes of Betty Ann Robinson, Nan Ryan and Emily Powers.
“That’s a huge honor,” Novosel said. “I’m super excited about that.”
Novosel finished with a 36-hole score of 6-over 148, distancing herself from Saya Geisendorfer at 163 and Sophia Gold at 171.
“Everybody wants to be city champion,” Novosel said. “The field wasn’t that big, and I knew that going in, but I wanted to shoot the best I possibly could. I think I did that.”
She played her best at the end, too. Novosel birdied the par-5 17th and nearly birdied the par-4 18th, settling for a tap-in par to finish her first city championship.
“There was a hole or two on the back nine where I was getting a little worried and I was like, ‘You’ve got to pull it together,’” Novosel said. “I finished really well. I was proud of myself for that.”