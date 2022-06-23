QUINCY — Winning back-to-back titles in the same tournament is a tough feat for any golfer.
In its 49-year-old history, the Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships have only had five Quincy players win two-straight titles.
Until Wednesday.
13-year-old Ty Novosel of Quincy won his second straight 5-B division title at Westview Golf Course. Novosel bested his 2021 performance by 14 strokes, coming in at 137.
Novosel said it felt good to win back-to-back championships in his hometown tournament.
“I played well. I can’t really say anything else. I didn’t make any mistakes, I just played solid,” Novosel said. “I had really good competition both years and I’m just happy that I won both times.”
Novosel found himself in a tight race entering Wednesday morning, leading two golfers by just one stroke and another by two. However, the Novosel shot a 4-under-par 71 on Wednesday, beating his competition by 10 strokes.
Novosel’s 137 is just three behind the 5-B tournament record set by River Stilley of Benton, Ill. in 2020.
Quincy High girls’ golf standout Sophia Gold also performed well in this year’s Little People’s. Gold finished second in the 6-G division after going to three playoff holes with Reese Kite of Waterloo, Ill.
The pair finished their first two rounds at 162.
Although the Blue Devil sophomore wanted to take home first, Gold said she would’ve been happy either way.
“(The playoff) was nerve-wracking, but me and Reese are really close friends,” Gold said. “We started golf together, basically. During the actual round, I probably felt more nervous in the playoff just because I could play with my friend.”
QHS was also well-represented by other Blue Devils on Wednesday. Graduating senior Laci Novosel finished 10th in the 7-G division along with Saya Geisendorfer finishing tied for 13th.
Geisendorfer also received the Maureen J. Garrity Scholarship for Women, along with two other golfers. The scholarship is awarded by Little People’s and gives out $1,300 to recipients.
Liberty High’s Blake Arnold also finished 13th in the 7-B division, coming in at 148.
As the 49th annual Little People’s event has come to a close, founder Nan Ryan said it was one of the most successful in tournament history. There were 212 entries, the most since 2019.
“It was just an awesome tournament,” Ryan said. “We had great weather, we had great golf, and the kids were amazing.”
Now with the 50th rendition of the tournament around the corner, Ty Novosel is already eyeing title No. 3.
“I’ll be really excited to go back-to-back-to-back,” he said.
