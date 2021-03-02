ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Through three quarters the Quincy High School girls basketball team held Rock Island Alleman to just 15 points in Tuesday’s Western Big Six conference matchup, but the Pioneers’ 12th point of the fourth quarter tied the game at 27 with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Blue Devils coach Brad Dance called a timeout to draw up a final play, hoping to get senior forward Emily Wilson the ball in position to take the lead. Wilson scored the first 16 points for QHS but had been held scoreless in the fourth quarter, but with 13 seconds remaining she received the ball on the right block.
Three Alleman defenders immediately swarmed Wilson, but instead of forcing up a shot Wilson slipped the defenders and delivered a pass to junior forward Laci Novosel, who was all alone on the other side of the lane. Novosel dropped in the uncontested basket with seven seconds remaining to deliver a 29-27 victory for her team, only the second win for the Blue Devils in their last eight games.
“I wanted Kate (Chevalier) and Emily on opposite sides, then Kate would get it and enter it in to Emily,” Dance said of the final possession. “Of course they triple-teamed her, but she did a good job of finding Laci.”
Novosel hadn’t scored prior to the final shot, but when her team needed her most she was able to deliver.
“I told her, ‘You made the important one,’” Dance said. “She had missed two pretty easy ones earlier and was frustrated, but she continues to play hard and does the little things. It worked out for her, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Nobody had any offensive flow for either team before the fourth quarter, except for Wilson.
Wilson accounted for all of the Blue Devils’ points until one minute left in the third quarter, when Bre Sapp drew a foul and sank one of two free throws. It wasn’t just Wilson’s 16 points that kept the Blue Devils (5-7, 4-6) a step ahead though, as she also pulled down a team-leading seven rebounds and played tough defense to deny Alleman in the paint.
“She played a complete game,” Dance said. “There was probably only one time we got on her pretty good for not playing good defense. She kind of checked in from there and was locked in. She was obviously the best player on the court tonight.”
Sapp scored three points in the final minute of the third quarter to help QHS to a 19-15 lead, and she added three more in the fourth quarter to finish with six points. Avrie Schmidt led Alleman with 14 points, including seven during the fourth quarter rally.
Its the first time all season the Blue Devils were held below 30 points, but the way his team was able to gut out a victory on the road late tells Dance his team is ready to make a run to end the season.
“We don’t feel like we played very well offensively tonight, but our defense kept us in it and gave us a chance to win ugly,” Dance said. “We will take it and get out of there and get home, get ready for two more this weekend.”