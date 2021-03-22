QUINCY — Jordan Lepper was concerned about the limited crowd allowed into the Pit on Monday night for the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team’s home opener against Monmouth-Roseville.
Typically in a Raiders volleyball home game, the Pit would be swarming with rabid QND fans urging the Raiders to victory. But due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, only a fraction of the gym’s capacity was allowed in to Monday’s matchup.
Lepper and the Raiders dealt with the limited crowd during the shortened basketball season, but the QND senior said volleyball relies more on the crowd’s input.
“Volleyball is a much quieter sport,” Lepper said. “Basketball requires much more communication and there’s a lot of up and down and running and you can hear it, but I feel like the crowd back here is just something that we took for granted.”
What crowd was in attendance helped the Raiders overcome a surge by the Titans in the first set, then watched as QND dominated the second set to earn a 25-21, 25-9 victory over Monmouth-Roseville in the home debut.
The Raiders (2-0) jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first set but fell behind 16-15 on a 12-5 Titans run. Raiders coach Courtney Kvitle took a timeout to talk things over and the Raiders responded with a 5-0 run to retake a 20-16 advantage.
“We just knew that we could pass and get the ball over,” Lepper said of the way QND settled in. “We also definitely relied on our big hitter, Abbey Schreacke.”
Schreacke had the kill to start the run and finished with nine kills to lead the Raiders, her second straight match with the team lead in kills.
“She was able to get us a good kill that she needed, that we all needed, and we were able to keep the momentum,” Lepper said.
The Raiders carried that momentum into the second set, jumping out to an 8-1 lead and forcing an early Titans timeout. Kvitle noticed something clicked for QND late in the first set that hadn’t shown up yet in Monday’s home opener or in last Thursday’s season-opening win over Payson Seymour.
“I just felt like it was consistent. It wasn’t really up or down,” Kvitle said of the difference. “We would lose a point but start out and get the next point, and I think they really stayed focused on everything.”
Part of that is the Raiders still settling into the season. Many of the players just wrapped up the basketball season on March 13, only a few days before the start of volleyball game week.
“I had one day between basketball and volleyball. One singular day. One Sunday,” Lepper said. “Now it’s all volleyball.”
While Schreacke — also the leading scorer for the QND girls basketball team — has led the team offensively so far in the first two games, the Raiders have spread the ball around as well. Senior Ellie Peters and junior Emma Borrowman both had four kills, and six QND players had at least one kill, with five recording at least two.
“I really thought Ellie Peters did a good job tonight,” Kvitle said. “She had a rough game at Payson (in the season opener) but she really bounced back with ball control and getting the tips and keeping the ball in play. That takes a match from being close to three games to beating a team in two games.
“Those little things make your team that much better.”
Junior Maggie Drew also had three of those kills and finished with 20 assists.
“She is really running the offense well,” Kvitle said of her setter.
As the season progresses, Kvitle understands that there will still be quite a bit of development between now and the final game on April 24 against Jacksonville.
“It’s early. Things happen, things go up and down, so I’m proud of them tonight,” Kvitle said.