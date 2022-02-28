QUINCY – Every successful team needs a Reid O’Brien.
A consummate team player with a high basketball IQ.
A guy who rarely lands in the spotlight and doesn’t seem to mind.
O’Brien is a player who doesn’t put up eye-popping statistics or dazzle you with his athleticism.
He’s a gritty, competitive and hard-nosed player who excels in a variety of roles for the Quincy Blue Devils.
The 5-foot-11 junior guard has been a starter all season for a 26-5 Quincy team that already has captured conference and regional championships.
“Reid is a cerebral player that studies the game,” Blue Devil coach Andy Douglas said. “Whether it is making the right play on offense or reading passes on the defensive end, he has been a steady force for our team.”
O’Brien’s numbers won’t exactly blow you away.
His grade-point average from last semester (3.91) is higher than his scoring average (3.9).
But the transfer from Troy Triad contributes in an assortment of ways.
O’Brien is an excellent passer and ballhandler, and a capable 3-point shooter. He has made 24 treys this season.
He averages 2.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while playing heavy minutes for QHS.
“We have a lot of scoring on our team,” O’Brien said. “I provide rebounding, assists and steals. I shoot when my shot is there, and I do whatever I can to help the team be successful.”
The scrappy O’Brien does a lot of the “dirty work” on offense, setting solid screens so his teammates can gain open looks at the basket.
“I don’t do stuff that is going to wow people,” he said. “I do my part, play my role and try to get the job done.”
O’Brien also is a superb defensive player in Quincy’s press and zone defenses.
And he’s a leader on the floor who often relays messages from the coaches to his teammates.
O’Brien’s value to the Blue Devils has been evident during the postseason.
He scored a team-high and season-best 12 points in a Class 4A regional semifinal win over Edwardsville. He hit two clutch 3-pointers in the third quarter of Quincy’s 49-37 win.
O’Brien also contributed with several significant plays in his team’s come-from-behind 56-49 win over O’Fallon in Friday night’s regional finals.
He converted on a nifty cut to the basket during a decisive third-quarter run before draining two important free throws to enable his team to prevail.
QHS rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit against O’Fallon.
“The coaches really got on us at halftime,” O’Brien said. “We needed to play with more energy and toughness. Everyone really responded in the second half.”
Winning conference and regional titles have carried special significance for O'Brien and the Blue Devils.
“It’s a feeling like no other,” O’Brien said. “Coach Douglas got a little emotional after we won the regional — it meant a lot to him and to us.”
A large and vocal contingent of Quincy fans made the trip to Alton on Friday.
“Our fans really showed up,” O’Brien said. “It meant a lot to have so many of them there. It was a great night.”
Next up for O’Brien and the Blue Devils is a matchup at Collinsville on Tuesday night in the sectional semifinals. Quincy lost to the Kahoks 49-34 in the third-place game of the Collinsville tournament in late December.
QHS rebounded with a strong post-holiday run that has pushed its season into the magical month of March.
“We know we’re capable of playing with anybody,” O’Brien said. “We’re playing really well as a team right now and I honestly think we can get to state.”
O’Brien grew up around athletics. His father, Don, was an award-winning sports editor for The Herald-Whig.
“My dad has had a huge impact on me,” Reid O’Brien said. “My life has revolved around sports. It has really shaped me into the person I am.”
The O’Brien family moved from Quincy to Troy, Ill., after Reid’s fifth-grade year. Reid had played for the Little Devils program in Quincy through fifth grade.
O’Brien was a varsity starter for Troy Triad as a sophomore last season. He averaged 7.6 points per game and led the Mississippi Valley Conference in assists with a 3.6 average.
He was an honorable mention all-conference selection for a team that went 9-4 during a COVID-abbreviated season.
The O’Brien family moved back to Quincy in March 2021 and Reid played with the Blue Devil basketball team during competition in the summer.
“Fitting in wasn’t that hard,” he said. “We have a bunch of great guys on the team, and they’ve been very welcoming to me.”
He joined a team led by senior standout Jeremiah Talton, who has committed to NCAA Division I New Orleans, and freshman phenom Bradley Longcor.
“It’s awesome to play on a team like this,” he said. “They’re great players and they’re unselfish. They know what it takes to win as a team.”
O’Brien aspires to become a teacher and a basketball coach.
For now, he is looking to extend what has already been a memorable winter.
“This season has been incredible,” he said. “Every home game is packed and the atmosphere at Blue Devil Gym is unbelievable. It’s been a great experience. Quincy basketball is amazing – there is nothing like it.”
His addition to the Blue Devil roster has provided a significant boost to a program that struggled to a 3-12 record during a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.
“Reid has played a big role in our success,” Douglas said. “He does a little bit of everything well. There is no doubt we are not where we are now without him.”
