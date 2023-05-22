Several area athletes competed in the Illinois girls state meet over the weekend at Eastern Illinois University.
Several area athletes competed in the Illinois girls state meet over the weekend at Eastern Illinois University.
Quincy High's Anna Venvertloh placed 13th in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 58.64, missing the final round by 0.4 seconds.
Liberty's Arianna Neisen placed third in the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:55.
Neisen also placed 12th in the 1,600-meter run at a time of 5:26.43.
Illini West's Josie Bryan placed fifth in the girls long jump with a mark of 5.16 meters.
Bryan also placed 29th in triple jump (9.82 meters) and 26th in the 400-meter dash (1:02.93).
Unity's Saylor Barry placed 18th in the girls long jump (4.80 meters), 12th in the 200-meter dash (26.65) and 14th in the 100-meter dash (12.70).
Unity's Kyra Carothers placed 15th in the girls high jump at a mark of 1.5 meters.
Camp Point Central's Agnes Genenbacher placed 21st in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.39.
The Camp Point Central 4x100-meter relay team of Lierly, Faith Alford, Ellie Foote and Genenbacher placed 19th with a time of 51.71.
The Pittsfield 4x400-meter relay team of Tori Waters, Michelle Dejaynes, Ellie Ten Eyck and Avery Wyatt placed 19th with a time of 4:17.08.
The Pittsfield 4x800-meter relay team of Dejaynes, Waters, Wyatt and Hannah Williams placed 19th with a time of 10:23.93.
Eyck also placed 21st in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.67.
West Hancock's Jenny Lumkes placed 26th in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.67.
