STERLING, Ill. — When the Quincy High School girls soccer team gets the ball rolling, there is apparently no stopping them.
The Blue Devils defeated Sterling 12-0 on Thursday night for their first Western Big Six Conference victory of the season, the second time they have scored 12 goals in a game in their first four contests.
Sophomore Anna Morrison got the scoring started early with a goal in the fourth minute, then she assisted on the next three goals as QHS (2-2, 1-1 WB6) opened up a 4-0 lead by the 11th minute.
Of the team’s 12 goals, 11 of them were assisted, which made coach Travis Dinkheller smile throughout the match.
“We got on it early which was huge, but for me, it was the way that we executed and played unselfishly,” Dinkheller said. “I think that was the biggest piece for us.”
The offensive onslaught came after the Blue Devils failed to score in a 2-0 loss to Geneseo on Tuesday in the conference opener. Dinkheller was pleased with the way his young team responded after the disappointing showing.
“The ideas were there, we just didn’t always have the execution,” Dinkheller said of the issues against the Maple Leafs. “Today I think the execution was there.”
Freshman Bri Lannerd, sophomore Breighlyn Thomas and sophomore Mackenzie O’Brien scored off the three Morrison assists after the opening goal, then sophomore Mariah Crist scored twice in a 31-second span to make it 6-0 in the 16th minute. Crist scored twice more in the second half for a team-leading four goals, all while coming off the bench, and O’Brien recorded a hat trick with two more goals in the first half.
Six players in total scored in the contest, showing the depth the Blue Devils possess.
“I probably have more girls that have the capability of starting than I have positions to start at times,” Dinkheller said. “We’ve had to kind of rotate through more than I ever have as a coach, then going tonight having someone like Mariah come off the bench and score four goals. Normally, you think as a defender you get a little reprieve when a sub comes in, but for us that doesn’t happen.”
The defense wasn’t challenged much, but senior goalkeeper Maddie Hill answered the call when necessary. Golden Warriors senior midfielder Ellie Gasso broke loose on a solo run near the end of the first half and had a one-on-one opportunity against Hill, but Hill made a diving stop at the top of the box to halt the chance and keep her sheet clean.
“They had a really high quality player up top in (Gasso), and she got away from us on one,” Dinkheller said. “Maddie Hill made a big save, and that was huge. To be standing there for as long as she was, then be up to the task when the one time it came through, that was huge.”
Sterling only attempted one more shot off the rest of the game. QHS outshot the Golden Warriors 31-2.
In two victories this season, the Blue Devils have 24 goals. In two losses, they are scoreless. Dinkheller believes if the girls continue to play like they did Thursday, more wins will come.
“The big thing is continuing to work on execution and doing the simple things well and doing them fast,” he said.