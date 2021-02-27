GENESEO, Ill. — The end proved to be as off-kilter as the beginning.
That has the Quincy High School boys basketball team still searching for ways to win.
The Blue Devils opened Saturday night’s Western Big Six Conference game at Geneseo by missing their first seven shots. In the fourth quarter, after taking a 37-35 lead with 4 minutes, 5 seconds to play, they misfired on five straight 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs’ Kyle Traphagan drilled a pair of treys about 1:45 apart in the latter half of the fourth quarter, giving Geneseo a two-possession lead and propelling it to a 45-40 victory and a season sweep of the home-at-home series.
“The first quarter, we weren’t getting good looks,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “In the fourth quarter, we got really good looks and just didn’t knock them down.”
It resulted in a woeful shooting performance overall. The Blue Devils were 7 of 26 from the field in the first half (26.9 percent) and finished 14 of 50 from the field overall (28 percent). They went 5 of 20 from 3-point range overall and 2 of 10 in the fourth quarter.
The only shot the Blue Devils attempted inside the arc over the final eight minutes was Brady Rupert’s reverse layin off an offensive rebound that tied the game at 32. Three possessions later, Rupert hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a two-point lead with 4:05 to go.
Quincy didn’t score again until Jeremiah Talton’s 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds left.
“We have to be able to attack,” Douglas said. “It’s like we’re a one-dimensional team at times, even when things are going well. It’s one thing that goes well. We have to make sure we are getting guys in position to score and getting opportunities close to the basket. We didn’t have those.”
That’s when some toughness is needed.
“We just have to compete,” Douglas said. “There were times this weekend, I didn’t think we competed hard enough.”
It’s resulted in a 1-8 record overall, a 1-7 mark in the WB6 and the worst nine-game stretch in program history with six games remaining.
“We have to take things personally,” Douglas said. “When you get outrebounded, it needs to be personal. When you commit a turnover, it needs to be personal. When you’re fighting for a loose ball, it needs to be personal.”
The Blue Devils need to be opportunistic, too. They hauled in 14 offensive rebounds but managed to score just six second-chance points. They walked away empty on their first eight offensive rebounds. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs (2-6, 2-6 WB6) had 13 offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points.
“When (the Maple Leafs) needed to make a play, they made a big play,” Douglas said.
Talton led the Blue Devils with 14 points, while Rupert added 10, including eight in the second half. Sophomore guard Bristol Lewis led the Maple Leafs with 18 points, while Traphagan had 13 points.