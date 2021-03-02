QUINCY — The ongoing search for relentless and physical play on every possession sent the Quincy High School boys basketball players digging deep into the archives for inspiration.
One of the true bad boys of the NBA provided it.
Prior to Tuesday night’s Western Big Six Conference matchup with Rock Island Alleman, senior forward Brady Rupert had his teammates watch video clips of Dennis Rodman, a seven-time rebounding champion and five-time NBA champion known for being as eccentric as he was unrelenting.
“He just gets after the boards everywhere,” Rupert said. “We needed something like that. We’ve been really lacking on 50/50 balls and going after boards. So we sat everyone down and watched a little Dennis Rodman, and it got us fired up.”
The Blue Devils tormented the Pioneers similar to what Rodman liked to do, too.
Jeremiah Talton and Ian Richardson hit the first three shots the Blue Devils attempted, kickstarting a 14-0 spurt over the game’s first four minutes. The Quincy defense fed off that energy, forcing 27 turnovers and limiting Alleman to nine points in the second half of a 62-25 victory at Blue Devil Gym.
“We had a lot of things going right for us, and the strong start fueled the offense and the defense,” senior forward Ian Richardson said. “In the end, we got the ‘W.’”
With an assist from an NBA superstar.
“As long as they’re watching what he did on the court and not off the court, I’m OK with it,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said with a chuckle.
And if they emulate Rodman’s toughness, even better.
“If you’re going to watch somebody, that’s a good guy to watch when you’re talking about playing relentless,” Douglas said. “Talk about a guy who got the most out of his ability and focusing on a major role. You could see our guys tonight played with a little more toughness around the rim.
“Watching film, we’ve been in position a lot of the time to get guys, to hit guys. We just haven’t been physical enough to keep them away and keep them out. Tonight, we were.”
Playing with confidence made it possible.
Talton buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the Blue Devils’ opening possession and followed it with a nothing-but-net jumper from just above the free-throw line on the next possession. Richardson followed by banking in a short turnaround jumper.
Instantaneously, the Blue Devils (2-8, 2-7 WB6) had their rhythm.
“After practice, I got up extra shots and I worked out after that, just to be prepared for tonight,” said Talton, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “It started to pay off.”
Everyone felt the good vibes.
“It boosts all of our confidence and puts smiles on our faces,” Rupert said.
The defense refused to give it away. The Pioneers (0-4, 0-4 WB6) failed to score on their first eight possessions, finally getting a 3-pointer from Cameron Wallace with 3:33 remaining in the first quarter. Another eight-possession drought occurred in the second quarter, with Chase Stephens hitting a 3-pointer to end the rut with 4:13 to go in the half.
The Pioneers trailed 38-16 at halftime after committing 17 turnovers and trailed by 32 by the midpoint of the third quarter as the turnovers mounted.
“We have guys who can anticipate passes out of traps,” Douglas said. “We just have to get guys into traps. We were able to do that and read a couple. … We put them in situations where we forced turnovers.”
And the Blue Devils put themselves in position to carry confidence into a pair of weekend games against Galesburg and Sterling.
“Coming off all those losses, we needed something to kick us off and finish the rest of the season out strong,” Talton said. “This gives us confidence.”