QUINCY — The backhanded glove. The beat-her-by-a-step throw. The energetic reaction.
That’s how you draw up a tide-turning moment.
With one out in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s Class 2A softball regional championship game at the Backyard, Pleasant Plains’ Lacey Boltz laced a hard grounder up the middle, forcing Quincy Notre Dame second baseman Corinne Dickerman to slide to her right and backhand the ball.
Dickerman effortlessly transitioned to her feet, threw Boltz out at first base and saw both QND pitcher Eryn Cornwell and catcher Lindsey Fischer leap with delight.
“You’re always feeling through these championships, trying to get comfortable and get that edge,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “That was a big play for us.”
It put QND in control to stay.
The Raiders took the lead with a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first, played errorless defense and rolled to a 10-0, five-inning victory that sends them to Tuesday’s sectional semifinals.
“Firing from the get-go, scoring runs, doing what we needed to do, it’s amazing,” Dickerman said.
It has QND back where it was two years when it won a regional title before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out last season.
“When we got back out here this year, we were ready,” first baseman Katie Cowan said. “We’ve been ready, and we’re going to keep going. We’re on a mission.”
Buffalo Tri-City is the next obstacle.
The Raiders (22-3) will face the Tornadoes (27-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Backyard in the sectional semifinals. Tri-City beat Williamsville 11-6 in the regional title game, despite junior ace Delaney Chumbley allowing three earned runs and five hits before being pulled after two innings.
Kelsey Bruno, a senior committed to Millikin, struck out 10 over the final five innings to earn that victory.
“They’re a powerful team,” Orne said. “A big, strong team.”
Playing similar opponents in the regular season should have the Raiders prepared for anything Orne hopes.
“With our defense, if Eryn can keep the ball in the ballpark, I like our chances,” Orne said.
Cornwell didn’t let Pleasant Plains toy with the idea of hitting the ball out ot the ballpark. She tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out four and getting 11 groundouts as the QND defense committed no errors and stranded three runners in scoring position.
The confidence to wriggle out of any situation stemmed from Dickerman’s play.
“It really takes some of the pressure off us,” Dickerman said. “And it gives Eryn the idea we’re backing her up and we’re going to be making those plays. She just needs to do her thing, and we’re going to be there to help her out.”
The Cardinals (14-10-2) loaded the bases with two outs in the third inning with a hit batter, a walk and an intentional walk, but Cowan went to her knees to knock down a ground ball and scrambled to the bag for the inning-ending forceout.
“We have a great defense that backs Eryn up all the time,” Cowan said.
QND gave Cornwell the lead in the first when Kaley Wall led off with a walk, stole second, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Cornwell’s sacrifice fly.
A four-run second inning gave the Raiders a cushion as they capitalized on four walks and Haley Schertel’s two-run single. The Raiders took advantage of six walks.
“We were very, very patient,” Cowan said.
Opportunistic, too. Four singles in the fourth inning, with a sacrifice bunt in the middle, led to three runs. Dickerman’s RBI triple to left field in the fifth inning helped put a cap on QND’s third regional title in the last five seasons.
“We knew what we wanted to hit and we sat back and drove the ball when it was our pitch,” Dickerman said.
By doing so, the season is far from over.
“I’m not ready to be done with the team and with Coach Orne and I’m so happy we’re able to keep going,” Dickerman said.