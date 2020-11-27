PALMYRA, Mo. — When Palmyra football coach Kevin Miles took over the program in 2011, the Panthers were 7-23 in their previous three seasons and had not won a district title in eight years.
Tyler Krietemeyer was a senior in Miles’ first season, a 4-6 campaign in which the Panthers competed with renewed vigor. Now, Krietemeyer is the coordinator of a Panthers defense that has allowed just 14.3 points per game this season and has Palmyra playing St. Pius X at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Mo., in the Class 2 state semifinals.
Miles and Krietemeyer often have found themselves reminiscing about that first season.
“They were the ones that really set the tone,” Miles said. “They were a mediocre team, he will tell you. They really were. They weren’t anything special, but they were a hardworking group of young men that did great things. The mentality that they set, the hard work ethic that they set, probably the first team that we had that was a White Sweater Team was built on the backs of Tyler Krietemeyer and some of those guys that were young in that group.”
So when Miles, Krietemeyer and Shannon Haerr — the three holdovers from a 2019 campaign that ended in a heartbreaking loss to Clark County in the district finals — were trying to complete their coaching staff in the middle of a pandemic, they turned to people who understood what it meant to be a Palmyra Panther.
They settled on two former Panthers: Mark Hoerr and Steven Jones.
“We started working, really from the time we got out for COVID in March,” Krietemeyer said. “We got Coach Jones and we got Coach Hoerr and I can’t say enough about what those guys have been able to come in and help us with. We just kind of kept the whole thing rolling.”
Adding Jones and Hoerr to the staff meant every coach was a former Palmyra player.
“It’s a blessing, it really is. We’ve all talked about it. We’ve all talked about how awesome it really is,” Krietemeyer said. “There’s not a whole lot of schools that can say they have five alumni that are all coaching on the same staff.”
That isn’t lost on the players, either.
“Orange and black is in their blood,” Palmyra senior Weston King said. “They would do anything to be in these pads and helmets with us playing, and I think that really shows in how much time and effort they put into this team. Watching film, breaking it down, coaching, being out here with us at practice in the rain.
“I really am appreciative of everybody on that coaching staff because this team means the world to them. They would give anything to us and it really says a lot about who they are as people.”
It helps that the coaching staff is so closely tied, not just that they all graduated from the same school.
“I played with Coach Mark Hoerr. He was a freshman when I was a junior,” Krietemeyer said. “Coach Jones went to school with my brother and graduated the same year as my brother, and Coach Haerr I’ve known for a long time. I grew up right by where he lives now, so I’ve known all these guys for a really long time.”
Miles at times can’t believe how lucky he is to have a staff as dedicated to Palmyra’s success as he does.
“It’s just awesome. One of them is one of my best friends that I grew up with, then there are two of them that played for me and one that didn’t play for me but has played in the program,” Miles said. “It’s phenomenal. It’s a great thing that says a lot about Palmyra athletics and Palmyra in general.
“Guys want to come back here and coach in a system that they grew up in. It’s just amazing to be a part of something like that.”
That passion to see their alma mater succeed on the highest stages is what keeps the coaching staff pushing forward.
“We are five guys that want to see Palmyra get a championship,” Krietemeyer said. “That’s kind of the driving force behind us. We want to get one for Coach Miles and we want to get one for the kids and we want to get one for the community.”
While passionate about success, Krietemeyer was put into an unenviable situation, taking over a Palmyra defense and attempting to install his new system under restrictions due to the coronavirus. The results were immediate, as Palmyra didn’t allow a score in the first 10 quarters of play this season.
“Krietemeyer came in and stepped up and made the right moves, put people in the right positions to make us successful and taking those risks when they were needed,” King said.
What Miles appreciates most about Krietemeyer’s drive is his ability to mix it up with the players.
“I just don’t have the energy I used to have, so to have him and Coach Hoerr and Coach Jones, those three guys bring a level of youth that I just don’t have anymore,” Miles said. “It’s good having (Krietemeyer) there leading our defense, and having that young energy is just awesome.”
The common denominator for most of the coaching staff, other than being a Palmyra graduate, is a strong relationship with Miles.
“It really shows the connection with his players, they want to come back here and coach underneath him too,” Palmyra senior quarterback Brody Lehenbauer said. “That’s always a good sight.”
It’s no accident players want to return to the program.
“I can’t say enough about what Coach Miles does,” Krietemeyer said. “He sets us up for success in a lot of ways.”
To Miles, it’s nothing he has done that has the coaching staff filled with Palmyra alumni. It’s the success the Panthers have seen throughout the years and the desire to finally bring home the first state title in program history.
“You have guys that are here and they know the tradition,” Miles said. “They know the old names and everything that’s happened before us. I was in elementary school during the ‘80s when we had teams that played in the semifinals, and I remember seeing those guys. Now I coach some of their kids.
“It’s just an awesome, awesome thing to be a part of that.”