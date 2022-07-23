QUINCY — Before Day 1 of the Quincy Open Doubles Championships, Anish Podaralla and Charlie Strong had never played a doubles tourney.
Two sets later, the young Quincy tennis players are doubles champions.
Podaralla and Strong defeated Dax Klusmeyer and Riley Beckler 6-3 and 6-4 Friday night to win the junior 12 and under division at Reservoir Park.
This is Podaralla’s second Quincy Open title in under a month as the 11-year-old took home the junior 12 and under singles championship in June.
For the new doubles players, the division’s lone match presented a challenge the duo wasn’t used to on the tennis court– communication.
“It’s kind of funny when there’s miscommunication on both sides and then you don’t know what’s happening,” Podaralla said.
However, after settling in a bit as the match went on, Strong and Podaralla became more comfortable with each other. And the two even had fun playing with a partner for the first time.
“I’m looking forward to playing with Anish (again),” the 12-year-old Strong said.
From first-time teammates to long-time teammates, Kendra Maples and Emmy Griesbaum advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s open. The pair defeated Ava Jacobsen and Aly Young, 6-3 and 6-2.
This is the first time Maples and Griesbaum have played together since their time at Palmyra High, but the two say their chemistry hasn’t missed a beat.
“I think we just jumped right back into it,” Maples said. “I don’t think there were any obstacles that got in our way.”
With the win, the former Panthers will face Cindy Crist and Jamie Steinkamp.
Maples defeated Steinkamp in a three-hour long semifinal match last month in the Quincy Open Singles. The McPherson College senior went on to win the women’s open in the division’s singles final.
Another Quincy Open Singles champ also excelled Friday night. Arrow Crist and his doubles partner Lanny Wang beat David and Joe Lieber in two 6-0 sets in the men’s 3.5.
“We tried to not really change a thing once we saw it was going well,” the 13-year-old Crist said. “(It went) pretty smooth, I’d say.”
With the win, Wang will play a familiar opponent in the semifinals – his father.
Chao Wang, alongside Mike Peterson, will play against his 11-year-old son and Crist at 10 a.m. Saturday. Before the two pairs face-off, the women’s open will get underway and the second match of the women’s 3.5 will start at 8:30 a.m.
How does Lanny Wang think his match with his father will go?
“(It’ll be) easy,” Lanny Wang said.
