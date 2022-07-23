Photo of Anish Podaralla

11-year-old Anish Podaralla won his second Quincy Open title in under a month Friday night at Reservoir Park.

 H-W PHOTO/CAM ADAMS

QUINCY — Before Day 1 of the Quincy Open Doubles Championships, Anish Podaralla and Charlie Strong had never played a doubles tourney.

Two sets later, the young Quincy tennis players are doubles champions.

