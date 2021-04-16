QUINCY — Defense has been the calling card for the Quincy Notre Dame football game all season. And defense is what carried the Raiders into the Big 12 Conference tournament championship on Friday.
QND completely dismantled Normal Community’s offense, allowing just six first downs the entire game, on the way to a 23-5 victory in the Big 12 Conference tournament semifinals at Advance Physical Therapy Field. The Raiders will host Peoria Central for the Big 12 tournament title game next Friday night.
“We come out strong every game,” Raiders junior linebacker Ben Kasparie said. “That’s just what we’ve got to do on defense, our defense carries a lot. We have the strongest defense at Notre Dame that I’ve ever seen before.”
Kasparie set the tone on the first play of the game with a tackle on Normal Community running back Michael Coleman for a 1-yard loss. QND (4-1, 3-1 Big 12) threw the Ironmen (2-2, 2-2) for a loss on four of their first five plays, with the fourth tackle for loss resulting in a safety after Normal took over on its own 1-yard line on an interception of QND quarterback Ike Wiley.
The defense was prepared for everything the Ironmen threw their way, partially because it was the second time they had prepared for Normal. The two teams were scheduled to meet in Week 2, but the Ironmen had to cancel late in the week because of an issue with COVID-19 quarantine.
“We knew what the gameplan was and we knew what we had in front of us,” Raiders coach Jack Cornell said. “We just had to do our job, and I think our guys did that. They played their hearts out. They played inspiring football tonight. It was fun to watch how they played.”
Ironmen quarterback Chase Wiese had little-to-no time to operate in the pocket all night. He was sacked five times, with three of those sacks coming from senior defensive end Jack Marth, including back-to-back sacks late in the first half to force a long field goal try by Normal that was blocked.
“He is a dog, he’s got that dog mentality,” Raiders senior linebacker Lake Bergman said of Marth.
Bergman had the longest sack of the day, a 10-yard loss deep in Ironmen territory at the start of the fourth quarter. The defensive effort needed particularly at the start of the second half.
QND led 16-0 at halftime, but penalties derailed the Raiders’ opening drive of the half and Normal returned a punt to the QND 5-yard line to start its first offensive drive. The Raiders defense showed up and pushed the Ironmen back, forcing them to settle for a 36-yard field goal from Ryan Millmore.
Penalty problems again struck on the second drive, putting the Raiders on their 2-yard line and forcing a 3rd and 23 play. QND held in the end zone on the play, giving Normal a safety and the ball back.
That was the closest the Ironmen got to sniffing the end zone again. They never crossed midfield the rest of the way out.
“I think we were really ready for it,” Kasparie said. “Coming on the field, we felt confident right off the bat. I was trying to put them in the dirt at halftime and we did that right away.”
The Raiders offense struggled at times but hit big plays when they needed them. A 35-yard touchdown pass from Ike Wiley to Jack Gilliland on the ensuing drive after the safety in the first quarter put QND ahead 9-0, then a 52-yard touchdown strike from Wiley to Grant Hyer with 2 minutes left before halftime put QND ahead 16-0.
After failing to get past midfield for most of the second half, Wiley busted a 56-yard touchdown run on a huge hole created by his offensive linemen to put QND ahead 23-5 with 6:29 left in the game.
“They make plays when they need to,” Cornell said of the offense. “I thought our offensive line did a great job blocking tonight, they really neutralized the line of scrimmage and they were moving guys out of the way in the run game and holding everybody up in the pass game. It was an overall great effort. Offense, defense and special teams, it was a full four-quarter game.”
Now the Raiders have a chance to compete for a tournament championship in their first and only season they are going to play in the Big 12 conference.
“We want it. We want it real bad,” Bergman said. “Going to the championship, that’s our motivation.”
And finishing out the shortened season strong is Cornell’s motivation.
“We’ve got one more fight to go,” Cornell said. “I can’t wait to go back to work with these guys on Monday, have one last shot with these seniors and these guys that have given everything to this program. Having one last ride and see if we can go get it done.”