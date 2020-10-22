LA PLATA, Mo. — The Canton softball team was on the cusp of another comeback.
The Tigers fell behind 3-0 in the first inning of their Class 1 sectional game against La Plata on Thursday evening, but Canton battled back and trailed by just one heading to the bottom of the seventh with the top of its order due up.
Freshman Macie Fisher led off the frame with an infield single, then she stole second base to put the tying run in scoring position. Nariah Clay struck out for the first out of the inning, bringing up Tegan Burbridge with a chance to deliver again for her team.
Burbridge was already 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the game, so with first base open La Plata coach Greg Buscher chose to intentionally walk the Tigers’ hottest hitter. That move proved prudent, as Bulldogs pitcher Olivia Coy forced Abby Jarvis into a flyout and struck out Kenzie Guilfoyle to end the game and send her team to the state quarterfinals with a 4-3 victory.
“I really wanted to hit that at-bat. When they were intentionally walking me, I felt like I let my team down,” Burbridge said through a veil of tears.
“Even though I was intentionally walked, I felt really confident that my teammates behind me were going to hit the ball and hit me and Macie Fisher home,” she continued after regaining her composure. “I just had every faith and belief that we were going to win.”
Had Canton coach Kristyn Caldwell been on the other side, she would have made the same decision.
“It was great coaching on (Buscher’s) part, because she was hitting it out if she was up,” Caldwell said. “She was just seeing the ball. It was wide open.”
Burbridge was the catalyst for the Canton comeback. Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Burbridge led off the frame by smoking a double to left field to get her team going. Two strikeouts and a walk later, freshman Kinsey Biggerstaff came through with an RBI infield hit to bring Burbridge home and make it 4-2. A La Plata throwing error on a stolen base attempt allowed another run to score, cutting the Bulldogs’ lead to one for the first time all game.
“She was just fearless, she did everything that I wanted and everything that I asked for,” Caldwell said of Burbridge’s approach. “Unfortunately some others may have been timid, but she answered on the big stage and was a true senior.”
The game nearly got away from the Tigers (15-1) before they ever had an at-bat. After a strikeout and a groundout to lead off the first, La Plata (21-6) strung together three straight two-out singles to load the bases. Paige Carvajal cleared the bases with a stand-up double to put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0, but Canton pitcher Abby Jarvis struck out the next batter to end the frame and limit the damage.
After the rough start, Caldwell pulled her team together before they went to bat.
“She told us to show who we are and what we do, and I think that helped us to start getting hits,” Burbridge said.
Fisher drew a walk to start the bottom of the first inning, then two batters later Burbridge recorded her first hit with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Coy didn’t allow much action after that. She struck out the next two Canton batters to end the inning, then allowed just one more hit until the sixth inning, a single by Burbridge in the third.
Coy finished with 16 strikeouts on 113 pitches, and she allowed just five total hits, four walks and one earned run.
“Her ball moves a lot and it made our hitters look silly,” Caldwell said. “We made a few adjustments and we did get hits when her ball didn’t move, but she is a great pitcher.”
Jarvis had a great night of her own after the shaky start. In the final six innings she allowed just one run, including shutout frames in the final four innings to keep her team’s hopes alive.
“She battled hard,” Caldwell said. “She didn’t have her stuff, she felt like, and I think she was in her own head. She has done tremendous for us, she is going to be a hard one to replace.”
The Tigers played some tremendous defense behind her, too. Fisher made multiple spectacular plays at shortstop in her first sectional game, including two lineout catches on hard-hit balls in the fourth inning.
“I was going to try my hardest and do whatever I could to keep us in the game,” Fisher said.
Her coach took notice.
“She literally opened so many eyes tonight,” Caldwell said of Fisher’s defense. “She was so confident and so ready. I’ve been waiting for that all year.”
With girls like Fisher and Biggerstaff bolstering a core group that brings back six out of nine starters next season, Caldwell knows this won’t be her team’s last time competing at a high level.
“It sucks right now that we lost, but we ain’t even close to being done,” Caldwell said. “We’ve got people coming up. Canton has a program and it shows. I love it and I’m here for it.”
It is the end of the road for a senior class that graduates as arguably the most accomplished in Canton history. Burbridge, Jarvis, Hanna Rieffer and Christina Cochran have helped lead the Tigers to three sectional games, a state championship in 2017 and a state runner-up finish in 2019.
“They are just amazing,” Fisher said. “They are such good leaders and they are insanely good at softball. I just look up to them so much and I am so glad I got the opportunity to play with them because they are just amazing, honestly.”
Caldwell gathered the team in a circle after the game and delivered one final pep talk, then as the rest of the players left the field Burbridge and Jarvis shared a final moment together.
“She told me that I was the best leader. That I deserved more credit,” Burbridge said of the message from her cousin and teammate. “Knowing that it’s my last time playing with her, it’s so heartbreaking.”