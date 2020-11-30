QUINCY – A milestone weekend for many around the Great Lakes Valley Conference came with the expected reality this will be a season of neverending obstacles.
Only one men’s basketball team finished the weekend with two victories, three women’s teams got off to 2-0 starts and four teams have yet to play a game.
The Drury men’s team was sent into quarantine after one player popped positive for the coronavirus during weekly testing, forcing the Panthers to postpone games against Missouri-St. Louis and Lindenwood as well as the next three games on the schedule.
Drury won’t play its season opener until December 18 against Missouri S&T.
Southwest Baptist also had to shelve its season opening games for the men’s and women’s teams because of coronavirus protocols. The SBU men’s team won’t play until December 12 against Missouri S&T, while the women are expected to play Thursday at Drury.
Those postponements left Missouri-St. Louis without a game on the opening weekend. The preseason favorite in the GLVC Central Division and the reigning regular-season champion, UMSL was scheduled to host Drury and Southwest Baptist last weekend.
The Tritons finally get to play Thursday when Quincy University visits the Mark Twain Building.
As for what took place on the court last weekend, drama and a series of firsts prevailed.
Indianapolis, which was receiving votes in the preseason NCAA Division II national poll, suffered two losses by three combined points. On Friday, the Greyhounds took the lead on Cory Miller Jr.’s three-point play with 27 seconds left, only to see William Jewell’s Mason Alexander hit a jumper with 18 seconds remaining for a 70-69 victory.
Sunday, Truman State extended its lead to 66-64 on Turner Scott’s free throw with six seconds remaining. Miller had a chance to tie the game on a shot at the buzzer but it rimmed out.
Quincy suffered a pair of seven-point losses and Maryville beat Missouri S&T 76-67 with Owen Long scoring a career-high 39 points – the third-highest single-game total in Saints’ history.
The rest of the league games were decided by 11 points or more, including Rockhurst’s 81-70 upset of No. 25 Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles rebounded for an 81-51 victory over William Jewell on Sunday, giving USI coach Stan Gouard his first victory at his alma mater.
Maryville’s victory also was the first for Saints coach Jesse Shaw, who spent the previous four seasons at UMSL.
Drury women’s coach Amy Eagan also picked up her first victory in her new role. The Panthers beat UMSL 84-67 on Friday in Eagan’s debut after spending last season as an assistant coach. Eagan, a South Shelby alumnus, spent the previous eight seasons at Truman State.
The Panthers made Eagan 2-0 with a 110-69 victory at Lindenwood in which junior guard Paige Robinson scored a career-high 37 points and topped 1,000 career points in the process.