KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Quincy University men’s basketball coach Ryan Hellenthal sat on a stool in the hallway outside the Hawks’ locker room in the bowels of Pershing Arena, the weight of a five-point overtime loss to Truman State hanging over him.
Inside the locker room, the disappointment and frustration was just as heavy.
A banked in 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation allowed Quincy to force overtime, but an 8-0 run by 12th-ranked Truman State proved to be too much to overcome in a 96-91 loss Sunday afternoon in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
“I'm frustrated for our guys,” Hellenthal said. “These guys are tired of the moral victories. This is a game we had a chance, right there in overtime against a top-12 team on the road. We’ve got to find a way to get over the hump.”
The way regulation ended and overtime began, it appeared the Hawks might find a way this time.
Their 12-point second-half lead had evaporated by the time the Bulldogs (5-0) took a 76-70 lead -- their largest lead of the game -- with two minutes to play in regulation, but Charles Callier cut the deficit in half with a 3-pointer with 1:55 to play.
Callier hit another 3-pointer with 1:10 to go and Viktor Kovacevic drilled a trey from the right wing to make it 80-79 with 11.9 seconds remaining. Truman State’s Turner Scott was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and made two free throws for an 82-79 advantage with 10.6 seconds left.
Quincy point guard Jamaurie Coakley drove the ball up the right side of the court, curled into space inside the 3-point stripe on the right wing and dished the ball back to Kovacevic.
Moving from left to right with Truman State’s Dylan Peeters trying to stay with him, Kovacevic caught the pass and launched a shot that banked in with 1.7 seconds to tie the game.
In overtime, Jamaurie Coakley twice gave the Hawks the lead.
On the opening possession, the QU point guard had his shot blocked as he attacked along the left baseline, but he got the offensive rebound and made a reverse layin. After Truman State took the lead on Hunter strait’s 3-pointer from the top of the key, Coakley drove hard from the right wing for a reverse layup and an 86-85 advantage.
A Peeters three-point play and a driving layin by Callier had the game tied at 88 with two minutes to play when the Bulldogs seized control. They scored on four consecutive possessions, while the Hawks missed three straight shots, including that were blocked by Peeters.
“I can’t fault our guys for their effort,” Hellenthal said. “I thought our guys emptied the tank today. But in overtime, things got away from us a little bit on the defensive end.”
Losing Tanner Stuckman after he picked up his fifth foul with 2:32 to go in overtime didn’t help. The Hawks were called for 22 fouls and the Bulldogs went 20 of 28 from the line. Meanwhile, Truman State committed just 12 fouls and Quincy went 3 of 7 at the stripe.
It negated a well-executed first half offensively and solid overall effort. The Hawks shot 53.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range in building a 40-33 halftime lead.
Stuckman, who finished with 28 points, a Kovacevic, who scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, combined for 27 points in the first half.
“In the first half, we diced them up,” Hellenthal said. “That’s the best half of basketball we’ve played all year.”
The frustrating part for the Hawks is it gets swept into another loss, one they must sit on until returning to the court Jan. 3 at Pepsi Arena against Indianapolis.
“You start to feel for them, being 1-5 and it was a tough first semester with all these kids have endured being on campus with COVID,” Hellenthal said. “You see the mental and emotional toll it’s taken and the physical toll it’s taken. I’m awfully proud of these kids.
“We’re going to get this thing going right. I fully believe we will finish off games in the new year.”