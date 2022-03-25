QUINCY — Beginning on April 4, the Quincy Park District and Blessing Health System are teaming up to present the Outdoor Fitness Boot Camp program.
The Fitness Boot Camp was designed to work with outdoor fitness equipment and local trails to motivate the community to be more active. The training system is designed to make fitness fun and easy for people of all fitness levels to spend time outdoors, training for sports, races, or simply for personal fitness.
Classes will meet twice a week, at South Park on Mondays and Bob Mays Park on Wednesdays and will be led by trainers from Blessing Health System. Each class will run from 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. Classes begin on April 4 and run in three sessions through October 10. Cost for the Outdoor Fitness Boot Camp will be $45 for a punch-card good for 10 classes.
For more information, contact the Quincy Park District at 217-223-7703 or by email at info@quincyparkdistrict.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.