QUINCY — Due to the recent rains and the effect on the track itself, the Quincy Park District announced that Saturday's planned grand opening event for the new All America Mountain Bike Park will be rescheduled to a later date.
The Mountain Bike Park was constructed by volunteers using supplies provided by the Park District, and offers features like wooden ramps and dirt banks for all rider-experience levels, from beginner to expert.
A new date has not been set yet for the rescheduled grand opening.
