QUINCY — The prospect of a high school basketball season grows increasingly grim with each passing day.
Tuesday, Rock Island Alleman athletic director Grant Iles confirmed to the Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus the Pioneers will follow a directive from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria and not play boys or girls basketball this winter.
“We respect that decision,” Iles told the Dispatch/Argus. “That’s just the way it is.”
Meanwhile, Quincy Notre Dame athletic director Bill Connell said the school has received no correspondence from the Catholic Diocese of Springfield. Should the Springfield diocese follow Peoria’s lead, it would have a widespread impact across the state.
There are seven high schools — QND, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Decatur St. Teresa, Jacksonville Routt, Alton Marquette, Effingham St. Anthony and Father McGivney — within the Springfield diocese’s geographic boundary.
The Peoria Journal Star obtained a copy of the letter sent Monday from the Peoria diocese that was signed by Daniel R. Jenky, Bishop of Peoria, and Louis Tylka, coadjutor bishop of Peoria.
In the letter, Jenky and Tylka wrote, “This decision is based primarily on the fact that the Illinois Department of Health has recently released guidelines which raise basketball to a high level risk of potential COVID exposure.
“We realize that in doing our best to address the ongoing serious risks of the pandemic that many decisions may not always be popular.”
The diocese’s decision impacts seven schools — Alleman, Bloomington Central Catholic, Peoria Notre Dame, Ottawa Marquette, Danville Schlarman, Peru St. Bede and Champaign St. Thomas More — and schedules for multiple conferences, including the Western Big Six Conference.
Quincy High School athletic director Scott Douglas said the WB6 athletic directors and principals are expected to meet later this week to discuss winter sports, but the decision to move forward will be made by each respective superintendent and school board.
The Blue Devils were scheduled to play host to Alleman on December 18 and travel to Don Morris Gym on January 26.
A bulk of the Blue Devils’ non-conference schedule is in jeopardy as well.
According to the Springfield State Journal-Register, during Monday’s Springfield School District 186 board meeting, a proposal drafted by by Jennifer Gill, the Springfield superintendent, and Jason Wind, the district’s director of school support, calls for a modified season of 10-15 games beginning January 5 and ending February 6.
The Central State Eight Conference athletic directors will discuss the proposal at Wednesday’s meeting.
The CS8 consists of Springfield’s three public schools — Springfield High, Lanphier and Southeast — along with SHG, Chatham Glenwood, Jacksonville, Rochester, Decatur MacArthur, Decatur Eisenhower, Rochester and Normal U-High. The proposal leaves open the possibility of non-conference play within each school’s respective COVID region.
QHS is scheduled to play the four Springfield schools and Jacksonville in non-conference play. Three of those games are scheduled for December.
The status of the Decatur schools could have an impact on the CS8’s decision.
According to the Decatur Herald & Review, the Decatur Public Schools announced last Friday it will continue remote learning until January 4. Per the district rules, no sports or extra-curricular activities can take place without schools in session. A decision regarding a return to in-person learning is expected to happen December 4.
The largest school district in the state — Chicago Public Schools — is putting basketball on the shelf for now, too. In an email sent to each of its schools last Thursday, CPS postponed all high school and elementary basketball until further notice and said there is possibility the seasons could be moved to the spring or summer of 2021.