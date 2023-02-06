AUGUSTA, Ill. -- The luster of the marquee matchup between Quincy Notre Dame and Southeastern dimmed when the Suns found out the unfortunate news that All-State senior Danny Stephens had to miss Monday's game.
Quincy Notre Dame head coach Kevin Meyer felt for his West Central Conference opponent, especially after dealing with the loss of fellow All-Stater Jake Wallingford for 21 games, who recently returned from injury last Friday.
"My heart goes out to (Stephens)," Meyer said. "We are hoping and praying for good things for him to get back. Plus, he's got a lot of heart in him. (Southeastern) have a chance to go deep into the postseason and he's a big part of that. We want him back out on the floor."
Stephens' absence did not make an immediate impact as the Suns held the lead through most of the first quarter.
However, QND took a slim 15-14 lead by the end of the first quarter with the help of seven points from senior Jackson Stratton.
The second quarter proved to be the turning point of the game, with the Raider defense holding the Suns to just six points the entire quarter.
"We came out and handled their pressure ok," said Suns head coach Brett Ufkes. "We used the dribble to go to the rim and create a little bit. In the second quarter, we turned it over four or five times in a row during their press and got down 10, 12, 15 points. It went downhill from there."
QND's offense was firing on all cylinders during the second quarter, putting up 28 points to take a 43-20 lead to halftime.
The QND defense continued to be suffocating during the second half, only allowing the Suns to score nine points in the final two quarters.
"Even with Danny, they are pretty methodical," Meyer said. "They walk the ball up, but once they get into their sets they are pretty sharp. We wanted to make them play fast, disrupt them into half court and then swarm. I thought they did a good job on that."
Raiders senior Braden Sheffield scored a team-high 12 points, coming off the bench.
"I thought that he was really good," Meyer said. "Obviously the things that he was doing in playing above the rim, but he disrupted a lot of passes. He had a few assists in there and made a couple of shots. We are happy that he's back with us. He's a young man who absolutely deserves a second chance."
Stratton was second on the team in scoring with 11 points, with senior Alex Connoyer adding nine points and five boards. Wallingford racked up seven points and a team-high seven boards.
Suns sophomore Griffin Tippey scored a team-high 10 points and had three rebounds. Owen Rigg added seven points.
"(Tippey) is a good athlete for the future," Ufkes said. "He's a 5' 9" guard, but he can dunk. He didn't play last year ... but he's only going to get better and better. He works hard and he has a nice-looking shot and he's a great athlete."
Southeastern (23-6) will play at Bushnell-Prairie City in its next game on Thursday.
"We've got to work on taking better shots and taking care of the ball," Ufkes said. "That's a good experience for those kids to have the ball and handle pressure because they are going to try to pressure us. We got to try to get better individually because if Danny does come back, we can be better collectively as a team."
QND (16-8) will play at Mendon Unity in its next game on Tuesday.
"I like the way our schedule is working out right now," Meyer said. "We have eight games to get us ready for the postseason. Making sure that we are polished and ready to go when things tip of at The Pit for regionals."
