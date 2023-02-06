AUGUSTA, Ill. -- The luster of the marquee matchup between Quincy Notre Dame and Southeastern dimmed when the Suns found out the unfortunate news that All-State senior Danny Stephens had to miss Monday's game.

Quincy Notre Dame head coach Kevin Meyer felt for his West Central Conference opponent, especially after dealing with the loss of fellow All-Stater Jake Wallingford for 21 games, who recently returned from injury last Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.