HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal goalkeeper Sydney Hart did all she could to give the Pirates girls soccer team a fighting chance against Southern Boone on Wednesday at the Veterans Soccer Park.
Hart made 11 saves and stifled the Eagles’ attack for a majority of the 80-plus minute affair.
Southern Boone finally found a way to elude her in overtime.
Jersee Wren scored three minutes into overtime, lifting the Eagles to a 2-1 victory.
“Some of the saves she made were very athletic,” Hannibal coach Eric Hill said. “Also at one point when a ball she initially stopped and came back outside the 18, she knew that she could bring the ball back in with her feet to get it back in. That’s a real heads up play for any goalkeeper, let alone a first-year goalkeeper.”
The Southern Boone defense kept Hannibal’s offensive attack off-balance for much of the first half, limiting the Pirates’ scoring opportunities.
Hannibal broke through with a little under 14 minutes remaining in the first half when Katie Greening kicked a ball over a Southern Boone defender to Trinity Alvey, who got past Eagles goalkeeper Celissa Kennedy to score.
Hannibal was playing without junior forward Bella Falconer, the program’s single-season goals scored record holder.
“Trinity did a good job, stepped up and played forward when she’s normally a midfielder,” Hill said. “I thought Trinity’s hustle out there really showed tonight.”
Southern Boone tied the game 14 minutes into the second half when Haylee Ancell scored.
“The one thing that (Hart) remembers is that she thought she should have had that one goal in the second half that tied it up,” Hill said. “That’s just the competitor in her, but she came out and did some really good things.”
Hart made several saves after giving up the game-tying goal, as Southern Boone stayed on the offensive attack throughout much of the second half.
That trend continued into the overtime period as the Eagles had several scoring opportunities before Wren knocked in the game-winning goal.
“It was a good shot and a good rip by their girl,” Hill said. “It was allowed to happen by not being marked up. So we just got to be more organized and be able to take care of that, so we are not allowing those shots.”
Hannibal (15-6) will play St. Francis Borgia (6-14) in the Class 3 District 8 tournament on at 5 p.m. Monday at Washington High School.
Hannibal plans to have a light practice on Thursday, a regular practice on Friday and walk-through on Sunday to get prepared.
“I think the girls are fired up and ready to go,” Hill said. “They know they have an opportunity at districts. We got to take it one game at a time, but we kind of like the district we were put in. We feel like we have a really good shot in it.”