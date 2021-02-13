QUINCY — With the remaining days on the basketball calendar dwindling, the opportunity for the Quincy University men’s basketball team to snare a signature victory is dwindling, too.
That made seeing a second-half lead slip away against sixth-ranked Truman State so painful.
The Bulldogs outscored the Hawks 18-6 over the game’s final seven minutes and used a 3-pointer from freshman guard Masen Miller with 1:15 remaining to cement a 74-68 victory Saturday afternoon in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena.
“I just felt like we fumbled the bag, really fumbled the bag,” Quincy senior guard Charles Callier said. “We had them where we wanted them. We just didn’t keep our foot on their necks. We let up, and that’s how they came back.”
It’s the second time this season the Hawks had an opportunity to upend the Bulldogs.
In December at Pershing Arena in Kirksville, Mo., the Hawks used a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, only to suffer a 96-91 loss. Quincy led by as many as 10 points in the second half of that game.
“I can’t fault our kids’ effort. They played their tails off,” Quincy coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “But we didn’t make winning plays down the stretch. We had a couple turnovers that were unforced. … I hate that for our kids. They came in here on great preparation and expected to win.
“That’s two times now we’ve taken that team to the wire … and we just couldn’t make that winning play.”
It’s the type of play that occurred with the Hawks leading 62-55 and seven minutes remaining.
Truman State forward Alex McQuinn missed a right-handed reverse with the rebound hitting the floor, but amid a scramble of four bodies, McQuinn corralled it and kicked it out to Bulldogs guard Turner Scott. After dribbling to the heart of the lane, Scott dished a pass to Cade McKnight on the left wing for a 3-pointer.
“That was the momentum changer,” Hellenthal said.
McKnight then scored on back-to-back possessions from the block to tie the game at 62 with 5:05 remaining.
“It’s hustle plays,” Callier said. “Little rebounds that we didn’t get or those 50/50 balls we weren’t able to get. That’s what really made the game. I can remember a few plays where if we could have got that ball or we could have secured the possession it could have been a different ballgame.”
The Hawks actually regained the lead twice on Silas Crisler’s layin with 4:02 to play and Tanner Stuckman’s fadeaway jumper along the right baseline with 3:06 to go. However, the Bulldogs’ Dylan Peeters scored on a pass over the top of the defense and Scott made a runner in the lane with 1:52 to go to give Truman State a 69-66 lead.
Quincy’s Jamaurie Coakley finished a drive down the left side of the lane and drew a foul with 1:39 to play, but he missed the free throw, leaving the Hawks trailing 69-68. Twenty seconds later, Miller hit his 3-pointer from the right wing to make it a two-possession game.
“We made careless mistakes and threw the ball away a little bit,” Stuckman said. “The ball didn’t bounce our way at times.”
Until the final seven-minute stretch, the Hawks created opportunities for the ball to bounce their way with quality offensive execution.
Callier made his first five shots, including three 3-pointers, and the rest of the Hawks got engaged which allowed them to stay within 36-35 at halftime. Quincy had 10 assists against just three turnovers at the half, and it matched Truman State basket for basket early in the second half.
A Stuckman 3-pointer gave the Hawks a 51-47 lead with 13 minutes to play, and the advantage eventually grew to seven points. However, Quincy committed four of its eight second-half turnovers in the final seven minutes.
Stuckman finished with 24 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, while Callier finished with 18 points. However, they combined for just two points and two shot attempts in the final seven minutes.
“I thought we got a little dribble happy, and the ball wasn’t as crisp moving side-to-side,” Hellenthal said. “If you give that team the chance to set themselves defensively and it turns into a dribble game, you’re not going to win that game.
“We had success moving the ball. We had success in our ball-screen offense. We had success playing off Tanner inside. We just didn’t do enough of that late in the game.”