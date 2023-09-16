0.jpg

Hallsville Indian’s @ Palmyra Panther’s, Friday August 25, 2023. (1st Half)

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

MACON, Mo. -- The rebuilding process for Palmyra under first-year head coach Dalton Hill is seeing concrete results after steady improvement week-to-week during the first three games.

Palmyra came through with a 34-20 road win over Clarence Cannon Conference rival Macon on Friday, the first victory for Hill.

