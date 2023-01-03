LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- It took a total team effort from Palmyra in its opening round matchup against Clark County in the Highland boys basketball tournament.
Palmyra had 10 different players score in its 48-34 quarterfinal win over the Indians on Tuesday.
"That's what we want," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "If we do that, we are tougher to guard. If we have one guy who scores all of the points, it's easier to guard us. We want to share the wealth."
Panthers junior forward Bear Bock led the way with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
"He's our leading rebounder," Rea said. "He always does a great job of rebounding. We just got to get everybody else doing the same thing."
It was a low-scoring first half with defenses dominating and shots not falling.
By the end of the first quarter, Palmyra took a 13-9 lead.
The Panthers held Clark County to just eight points in the second quarter, taking a 25-17 lead by halftime.
"We still can't freak out and turn the ball over against pressure," Rea said. "We didn't start out great. We got better, especially when we turned the corner and got on a run and got ourselves a lead. Made some good plays, rebounded a little better. Seems like that helped."
Palmyra outscored Clark County by a 23-17 margin in the second half.
Panthers senior Ryan McKeown played in his first game of the season on Tuesday, coming back from injury.
McKeown would score eight points and pull down four rebounds.
"He did a good job," Rea said. "Really smart player. He doesn't do things he can't do. I think that helped us when he came in and did some good things for us."
Marty Smyser III and Tyler Banta each added seven points for Palmyra.
Indians senior Carter Briscoe scored a team-high 13 points, while Boden Kleine added eight points.
Palmyra (10-1) will play in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"No matter who we play, we are going to have to play well from start to finish," Rea said. "We can't have holes like we had during the second quarter and early third quarter. If we shore that up, we will be good to go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.