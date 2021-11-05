PALMYRA, Mo. — It was a much different result for Palmyra in their second matchup against Clarence Cannon Conference rival, and not the one the Panthers were looking for.
After winning the regular season match, Palmyra fell to Macon 34-7 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals at home on Friday.
Tigers quarterback MyKel Linear threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to put Macon up 14-0.
Later in the second quarter, Palmyra running back Landyn Smith ran in a one-yard touchdown to get the Panthers on the board and narrow Macon’s lead to 14-7.
Unfortunately for Palmyra, Macon scored again late in the second quarter off a one-yard touchdown run by Trevin Shrum and took a 21-7 lead into halftime.
Macon would score two more touchdowns in the second half, with Linear rushing for a two-yard score and Maurice Magruder also running in a two-yard score.
Palmyra quarterback Collin Arch went 8-for-17 passing for 41 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He also ran 10 times for 27 yards.
Nolyn Richards was the leading rusher for Palmyra with 16 carries for 91 yards. He also had an interception on defense.
Ryan McKeown, Alex Wilson and Noah Welty tied for the team lead with five tackles for Palmyra. Teagan Pope had a sack.
Palmyra finishes the season with a 4-6 record.
