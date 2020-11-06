COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Palmyra girls cross country team finished ninth in the Class 2 team standings with 202 points Friday at the Missouri state cross country championships at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
Freshman Laurin Sheputis led the Panthers in their first-ever appearance at the state meet as a team by placing 38th in 23 minutes, 2 seconds. Sophomore Alyssa Noland crossed the line in 72nd in 23:53 and senior Bella Perkins placed 87th in 24:26. Lydia Szarka and Lauren Reid rounded out the scoring in 112th and 116th, respectively.
Mark Twain sophomore Matera Ellis finished in 43rd after crossing the line in 23:10, while Lauren Booth was 100th for the Tigers in 24:50 and Cynthia Resor crossed in 25:24 to place 111th. Highland sophomore Carlie Davis placed 97th in 24:45.
Casey Hathaway broke a two-year drought for the Palmyra boys at the state meet by finishing in 118th in the Class 2 race after crossing in 19:29. Highland’s Caedon Brownell came in 107th in a time of 19:17.