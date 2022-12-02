CANTON, Mo. -- Friday's showdown between two Northeast Missouri girls' basketball powers was everything it was advertised to be.
After an inconsistent first half, Palmyra came out firing in the second half on the way to a 51-44 win over Canton.
"The one adjustment we made is we all calmed down," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "I sat down and let my players do what I know they could do. So, when I calmed down, they calmed down and we just took over from there."
Both teams started slow offensively with no scoring in the first couple of minutes of the game.
Soon after, Canton junior Emma Hultz connected with a pair of 3-pointers. Macy Glasgow added five points in the first quarter.
Canton senior Nariah Clay drained a 3-pointer near the end of the first quarter to give the Lady Tigers a 15-8 lead.
"I know in that first half we were rebounding the ball really well and really sticking to our game plan," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "We weren't turning it over."
Palmyra picked up the pace in the second quarter, aided by a couple of 3-pointers by sophomore Clare Williams.
Lady Panthers sophomore Sydney Compton then made a free throw to give Palmyra a brief 20-19 lead.
However, Canton junior Macie Fisher hit a 3-pointer to regain the lead for the Lady Tigers, who would enter halftime with a 24-20 lead.
"Canton is a good basketball team," Southers said. "They are a solid team, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see them again in our own tournament. We'll meet each other again sometime in the future and it's going to be another classic battle."
Palmyra went on a 9-0 run at the start of the third quarter to take a lead they would not relinquish.
"In the second half, we didn't take care of the ball," Baker said. "We ended the night with 26 turnovers, which is unacceptable from a team like ours with so many guards. Overall, it was just a poor shooting night. I think some of that has to do with it being the second game of the season."
Several players stepped up for Palmyra in the second half, with Taytum White scoring all 10 of her points after halftime and King scoring adding nine second half points.
King led Palmyra with 15 points and had 13 rebounds.
Both Williams and Compton put up 11 points, with Compton pulling down nine rebounds.
"(Compton and King) do a great job on the boards for us," Southers said. "Both of them are dedicated to rebounding and they showed they can miss some shots and still be dedicated to getting the boards."
Hultz led Canton with 15 points and had four rebounds.
"I thought Emma Hultz had a great night and she was our leading scorer," Baker said. "We got to recognize that and hand it to her when she's hot."
Canton sophomore Macy Glasgow scored 11 points and had seven rebounds. Clay had four points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Palmyra (3-0) will play Marion County (1-3) in the opening round of the Monroe City Tournament in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"We will be ready to go on Tuesday in the Monroe City Tournament against Marion County," Southers said.
Canton (1-1) will host Clopton (2-1) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"We'll see how we respond on Tuesday," Baker said. "It will be a big game. We will either come back and have a good night or we can pout about it. We'll see how it goes."
Baker added that her biggest concern is taking care of the basketball.
"We have a tough schedule and that's not something we want to shy away from, especially with a team like we have," Baker said. "Palmyra is a good team. Give them credit. They made the adjustments in the second half, and we didn't. We just got to do better."
