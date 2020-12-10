MONROE CITY, Mo. — When the first basket dropped for the Palmyra boys basketball team in their semifinal matchup with Van-Far in the Monroe City Tournament on Thursday, the game turned less into a battle between the Panthers and Indians and more of a scoring contest between Palmyra’s players.
Abe Haerr and Zane Meyers both dropped six points with ease in the first quarter and Alex Loman added five as the Panthers took a 19-6 lead. That advantage blossomed to 35-14 by halftime, thanks to eight second-quarter points from Brayden Shannon, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Another quick 14-4 burst out of halftime, led by Haerr with eight points, was all Palmyra needed to pull away for an eventual 77-27 victory.
“We’re getting a little bit better each day,” Panthers coach Ryan Wood said. “Certain guys are feeling a little bit more comfortable in their roles, once we get Zane going and Aaron Stamper back we are going to be tough to beat down the road.”
The win puts Palmyra in the tournament finals for a second straight year, where it will face off with Monroe City for the first time this season at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Last year Palmyra finished 22-5 with four losses to Monroe City.
“It’s going to be a test. They are playing pretty much the same style they have the last three or four years and they have the talent to go with it,” Wood said. “We know we have a tough matchup. They are going to be physical and in our face for 84 feet.”
If Palmyra can repeat its physicality from Thursday, it should stand a chance against its highly-touted foe. Palmyra (3-0) forced 11 turnovers in the first half alone and outrebounded Van-Far 30-18 on the night.
Haerr led the way scoring and rebounding, finishing with 18 points and five boards. Meyers cooled off after his six first-quarter points, adding another basket in the third quarter to finish with eight points. Meyers had some good looks from behind the 3-point line, particularly in the second quarter, but his shot just wasn’t falling.
“Once he finds it he will have a little more confidence I think, he’s just having trouble finding it right now,” Wood said. “Zane is a competitor and he knows he’s one of the leaders of our team and he’s going to have to step up at some point and be the main scorer. It’s just a matter of time I think.”
Shannon had no problem finding his shot. He buried back-to-back threes in the second quarter to spark a 17-point performance highlighted by five 3-pointers. After not scoring at all in the first two games of the season, Wood was happy to see the junior contribute off the bench.
“He has a pretty shot. It’s a high release, and he was hitting tonight,” Wood said. “That’s a confidence booster for him, definitely.”
Also building confidence is freshman Bear Bock, who finished with 14 points for the third Palmyra scorer in double figures. At 6-foot-3 with an ability to handle the ball, Bock could factor further into the Panthers’ plans later in the season if he continues to develop.
“He’s the kind of kid that can get the rebound and go coast-to-coast. He sees over people, that’s not an easy thing to teach as a coach,” Wood said. “As a freshman, coming in and doing those kind of things, he can be a special player some day. He finished better around the basket tonight and he made some really nice passes.”