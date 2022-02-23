MONROE CITY, Mo. — Palmyra and Highland closed out the season facing each other and played in the Class 3 District 6 girls basketball semifinals just a few days later.
Palmyra defeated Highland 66-45 on Saturday night, but the semifinals game would be much closer with the Lady Panthers pulling off a 61-53 win in overtime on Wednesday.
“I felt like the effort down the stretch is what we needed,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “We had some moments in the third and fourth quarter where we just had some mental lapses. We let our guard down on defense, but our girls just had the competitive drive and the will to win.”
Palmyra opened the game with an 8-2 run, and Highland head coach Ashton Jaco called a timeout to regroup.
Lady Cougars senior Ansley Bringer scored seven first half points to help Highland take a 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Palmyra junior guard Abbey Redd came up with a bucket at the start of the second quarter to regain the lead for the Lady Panthers.
This sparked a Palmyra run in the second quarter, with freshman guard Clare Williams and sophomore forward Candra King each scoring five points.
The Lady Panthers would outscore Highland by a 20-6 margin in the second quarter to take a 30-17 lead to halftime.
Highland rebounded to start the second half to narrow Palmyra’s lead to just six points by the end of the third quarter.
“We talked at halftime that Highland is a good team and they play hard and are well-coached,” Brandenburg said. “They will put a run on us and we will have to respond when they do that.”
Bringer scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter and six total points in the quarter. The Lady Cougars also got five points from Ali Reed and four points from Morgan Keith in the third quarter.
There would be plenty of drama in the fourth quarter.
Bringer hit a bucket to narrow Palmyra’s lead to just two points and it was followed by another bucket by Keith to tie the game at 44-44.
Highland’s Summer Goings was fouled at the 3-point line and made all three of her free throws to give the Lady Cougars a 47-44 lead with under two minutes remaining in regulation.
Palmyra tied the game when freshman Sydney Compton scored and hit her free throw after being fouled. Compton then scored a bucket to give Palmyra a 49-47 lead.
“We had to respond and get a big stop and big bucket when we had to,” Brandenburg said. “We were able to move the ball and find openings.”
With just seconds remaining and Palmyra holding a 51-48 lead, Bringer drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 51-51 and force overtime.
King drained a 3-pointer at the start of overtime to give Palmyra a lead they would not relinquish.
King finished with a team-high 21 points and had nine rebounds. Compton had 12 points and three rebounds, while Jansen Juette had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Bringer led Highland in scoring with 21 points and had 10 boards. Reed scored 13 points and had three rebounds.
Highland finishes it season with a 14-13 record.
Palmyra (19-7) will play South Shelby (21-4) in the Class 3 District 6 championship final on Friday at 6 p.m.
“They are a well-rounded team,” Brandenburg said. “Last time for us, we scored better on them offensively, but they’ve improved a ton as the year has gone on. It’s going to come down to defense. Can we slow them down and stop them from hitting those 3-pointers?”
