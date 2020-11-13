PALMYRA, Mo. — Everything hinged on the on-side kick.
The Monroe City football team battled back the entire second half, and a 7-yard touchdown catch by Logan Buhlig from quarterback Kyle Hays cut Palmyra’s lead to 26-24 in the Class 2 District 6 championship game with 46 seconds remaining.
Monroe City lined up for the ensuing kick, and the entire stadium collectively held its breath. Bo Patterson’s kick took one skip across the ground, then on its second bounce it shot high into the air and over the 50-yard line, where the first wave of Palmyra players were waiting for the catch.
“I saw it coming and saw that bad bounce it had and it went really high, so I thought, ‘Alright, well I better get this or we’re screwed,’” Palmyra senior Zane Meyers said.
As the ball came down, Meyers leaped in the air and made the catch, securing the ball as William Ball laid on a hit to try and jar it loose.
“We got really hyped after that,” Meyers said.
A couple of kneel downs later and Palmyra put the finishing touches on a 26-22 victory, securing its first district title since 2015.
“I think I started tearing up because I was so dang happy at that moment,” Palmyra quarterback Brody Lehenbauer said. “We had to kneel it and I was talking to the referee making sure he knew we were kneeling it, and I was just so dang happy. I couldn’t control my emotions there.”
Palmyra will now face Hallsvile in the Class 2 state quarterfinals next Saturday at home. Palmyra already defeated the Indians 51-16 in Week 2 this season.
It was another sure-handed play that got Palmyra (11-0) rolling on offense. Monroe City (8-3) took the opening possession for a 5-minute scoring drive, capped by a Ceaton Pennewell 1-yard touchdown run and a Joshua Talton 2-point conversion run. Palmyra went 3-and-out on its first possession, so Monroe City regained the ball with a chance to go up two scores.
Brayden Madden ended that chance by intercepting a Monroe City screen pass and rumbling down to the 35-yard line, though the defensive lineman nearly dropped his first-ever interception.
“I was trying to run before I caught it,” Madden said with a grin.
One play later, Ross Arch bust through the line for a 35-yard touchdown run to put Palmyra on the board.
“Every time you can make big plays on both sides of the ball you’re going to win,” Madden said.
That was true for Palmyra the entire first half. Monroe City was thrown backwards on its next drive and forced to punt, and Palmyra took advantage and the lead on another Arch touchdown run, this time a 1-yard plunge.
Monroe City finally got some movement on the ensuing drive, but Collin Arch ended any chance at momentum with an interception of a Hays pass on the Palmyra 15-yard line. Just two plays later Ross Arch bust open a 45-yard run to set Palmyra up in scoring position, then Lehenbauer hit Collin Arch for a 22-yard touchdown strike to make it a 20-6 Palmyra lead.
“Good teams capitalize on their positives. If they don’t the other team will capitalize back,” Ross Arch said. “I think that’s probably the most important thing in the game. It’s a big momentum changer for games.”
Monroe City wasn’t dead in the water quite yet, however. Palmyra received the kick to start the second half but was forced into a 3-and-out, as was Monroe City on its first drive of the second half. Palmyra again was forced to punt on its second drive, and that’s when Monroe City took advantage. Kelson Painter finally pulled off a good 11-yard run to get his team going, then on an eventual 3rd and goal from the Palmyra 26-yard line, Hays found Buhlig for a touchdown pass that cut the Palmyra lead to 20-16.
“We came into halftime with the mindset that we knew we weren’t going to leave,” Buhlig said. “We were down 20-8, so one score and we were back in the game.”
Buhlig was held without a catch in the first half, but in the second he caught three passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns as Monroe City nearly pulled off the comeback.
“We were just scouting them out and figured it out finally, then capitalized on some of it in the second half,” Buhlig said.
Palmyra reached the Monroe City 14 on its next possession but turned the ball over on downs, giving the underdogs a chance to retake the lead. Monroe City drove into Palmyra territory, but the Palmyra defensive line sent them back. Weston King tossed Hays for a 7-yard sack, then a slew of penalties put Monroe City behind for a 3rd and 28 that it couldn’t make up.
After the ensuing punt, Palmyra drove down and eventually scored its lone touchdown of the second half, a 25-yard scoring strike from a scrambling Lehenbauer to a wide open Meyers who was in the right spot at the right time.
“The man has hands like no other,” Lehenbauer said. “Zane’s got it under control.”
The 10-point deficit with 7 minutes remaining proved to be too much for Monroe City to overcome.
“I wouldn’t want to go out to any other team,” Buhlig said. “Best team in the conference, we can for sure say that. It feels good to lose to the best.”
Ross Arch was the game’s leading offensive producer, going for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, good enough for a 7.9 average carry.
“Obviously you know the first thing I have to do is thank my linemen. It’s all them,” Arch said. “I can take the glory or whatever, but everyone knows its all them.”
Lehenbauer finished 7 for 13 with 164 yards and two touchdowns, while Hays was held to 7 for 17 with 143 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
King had a monstrous game all around, recording a team-high 7.5 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Palmyra is back in the state quarterfinals for the first time in five years and the first time in the career of any player on the roster. While that accomplishment is great, it’s only the beginning of the team’s aspirations.
“It feels awesome. This was our first goal of the postseason, win a district championship,” Arch said. “Now its win quarters, win semis, then go to state and win state.
“I’m glad we got our first step out of the way and now we can move on.”