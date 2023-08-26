PALMYRA, Mo. -- In a new season of Palmyra High School football under the new leadership of new head coach Dalton Hill, the Panthers and the Palmyra community have high hopes for the future of Panther football. Be better. Do better. Be accountable. Win games.
The Panthers showed flashes of their potential, but Hallsville would come away with a 46-6 victory.
“Next week we have to do basics better, tackle better, know our assignment better, play harder, use the technique that has been taught to you, and a lot of time do the basics better," said Coach Hill.
Hallsville won the toss and capitalized immediately with a 65-yard touchdown by Colton Nichols on their first play of the game. They would also convert a two-point conversion giving the Indians a 8-0 lead.
In Palmyra’s opening possession, they would move the ball down the field, with quarterback Aaron Ritchey having several runs for the Panthers. However, the Panthers failed to capitalize and would have to punt the ball away.
Hallsville once again on their next possession would move the ball down the field and capitalize for another touchdown and two-point conversion against the Panthers giving them a 16-0 lead. Drew Copenhaver, Henley Snow, Jeremiah Edwards, and Jonas Janes each had tackles for the Panthers during the second drive by the Indians.
On the next possession of the ball for the Panthers it looked like the offense was getting the momentum going. Ritchey made several runs and passes to Gideon Bogue to move the chains. The Panthers would end up getting five first downs and were denied a touchdown after being stopped by just inches on fourth down in front of the goal line and Hallsville would take over.
Hallsville offense again would drive down the field on their next possession to find the end zone giving them a 22-0 lead. The Panther’s defense made some great tackles by Laden Simmons, Wyatt Augsburg, Copenhaver, Janes, Peirce White, and Bogue.
Ritchey threw a touchdown pass to Copenhaver to get on the board. After failing to convert a two-point conversion, the Panthers trailed Hallsville 22-6.
Palmyra defense came out for the next possession of Hallsville’s ball and would force a fumble and Palmyra’s Tate Hammond would recover the ball. What would be a momentum change for the Panthers would be short lived, because three plays later Hallsville would intercept a pass from Ritchey and get the ball right back.
Once again, that was short lived for Hallsville as well, because three plays later a pass right in front of the end zone was intercepted by Bogue, who ran it down to the Panther 32-yard line before being stopped. Panthers would turn the ball over on downs.
Hallsville would have the ball the last few seconds of the second quarter and what was thought to be a touchdown for the Indians was called off after a flag for holding. The Indians would take a 22-6 lead to halftime.
After Palmyra punted the ball away on their first possession of the second half, the Indians would find the end zone with a touchdown run by Nichols. They would also have another 2-point conversion giving them a 30-6 lead.
Palmyra on their next possession would have to punt the ball again. Hallsville once again would capitalize on finding the end zone and a two-point conversion, making the score 38-6.
Palmyra’s Isaac Wardlow would have several carries for the Panthers on their next possession. However, a fumble on the play would allow the Indians to recover the ball and several plays later find the end zone and a two-point conversion, giving the Indians a 46-6 lead and enforcing the running clock for the rest of the fourth quarter.
Palmyra (0-1) will host Bowling Green (1-0) next Friday at 7 p.m.
