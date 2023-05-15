SHELBINA, Mo. -- Palmyra and Mark Twain are moving on in the Class 3 District 6 baseball tournament after wins over Monroe City and Highland on Monday.
Palmyra shut out Monroe City 4-0, while Mark Twain defeated Highland 6-3.
Palmyra jumped on Monroe City left-hander Ryan Moss early, scoring two runs in the first inning with Colby Cook singling to score Jon Lundberg and Ethan Tallman singling to score Gavin Greving.
In the second inning, Palmyra increased its lead to 3-0 after Cook doubled home Lundberg.
"That was great for us because it seemed like all year we've gotten off to slow starts," said Palmyra head coach Brandon Crisp. "It was kind of nice that we were the ones who gotten off to a fast start."
Palmyra also got the best outing of the season from Tallman on the mound, who earned the win.
Tallman went six scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and just two hits and four walks surrendered before giving away to Greving, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
"(Tallman) did a really great job," Crisp said. "Early in the game he was cruising, but he had two-out walks during the first and second innings. We talked about how if we wants to get deep into the game, that he had to limit how many walks he gave up. He did a great job of staying in the zone and he got through six for us, which is his longest outing of the year."
On the other side, Moss settled in and gave Monroe City a chance to stay in the game. He did not allow any baserunners after the second inning.
Moss went 5.2 innings with five strikeouts and allowed five hits, five walks and three earned runs.
Carter Jones pitched the final 1.1 innings for Monroe City and allowed one earned run.
"(Moss) threw 27 pitches in the first inning and finally calmed down in the second," said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. "He got through the sixth and I had to pull him because of the pitch limit. He settled in after the first inning and found his groove and started throwing a lot more strikes. The defense played well behind him."
Monroe City had some opportunities late in the game and got runners to third base, but was unable to get them home.
"We just missed that key hit," Valandingham said. "We definitely had that opportunity. All we had to do is put the bat on the ball. Too many strikeouts didn't help the cause.
Monroe City was only able to get three hits the entire game, all coming at the bottom of the lineup from Kaiden Minter, Jayden Holland and Gage Woolen.
"(Tallman) was very efficient," Vanlandingham said. "He kept our guys off balance. We just missed a key hit here and there."
Cook went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Palmyra.
Greving went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run, while Lundberg went 1-for-4 with two runs.
"Both pitchers were in the zone and did a really good job of mixing it up," Crisp said. "I just think our guys did a really good job of competing and staying focused."
Crisp added that he thought Palmyra did a good job of closing out the game.
"Gavin came in and threw strikes and kept it in the zone in the seventh inning," Crisp said. "Raeson (Miller) and Colby made that play at the end to pick that runner off. It's stuff we've been working on for a month and we were finally able to make it happen during the game."
Palmyra (2-19) will face South Shelby (18-5) in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at South Shelby High School.
"You always want to move on," Crisp said. "We still have high hopes for this season. I certainly think this is a team that can be competitive and quite honestly I think we can play with any team in this district. We just shown that. We just have to come ready to play every day."
Monroe City finishes the season with a 3-13 record and will graduate Landin Friday and Corey Weiss.
"Seven of our 10 guys are freshmen or sophomores, so we knew this year was going to have some growing pains," Vanlandingham said. "That experience those guys got this year is going to help in the future and the future is hopefully going to be bright in Monroe City. They are going to put in the work and a lot of them are going to play summer ball. Hopefully we can improve and get some more numbers."
Mark Twain followed Palmyra's example by jumping out to an early 3-0 lead over Highland in the top of the first inning of the second Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal on Monday.
Ayden Dye hit a leadoff double for the Tiger and stole second and was driven in by a single by Nolan Epperson, who would later score on an error. Later in the first, Clayton Turnbull singled home Eli Snodgrass.
"That's absolutely huge," said Mark Twain head coach Cody Parker. "We had good energy and that helped us keep that energy throughout the game."
Highland scrapped out a run in the bottom half of the first when Zander Johnson reached on an error, stole second base and later scored on a wild pitch.
Epperson pitched a gem on the mound for Mark Twain, earning the win after pitching 6.2 innings with 10 strikeouts, while only allowing five hits, two walks and one earned run.
"He was locked in from the beginning," Parker said. "Ready to rock from the gate. He wants to pitch in the big moments. He's a big game guy who wants to have the ball in his hand all of the time. He got snubbed as an All-Conference pitcher and he had a little chip on his shoulder to come out and show everybody what he had."
Epperson was hurt by another error in the third inning when Johnson reached on a misplay and Cooper Bliven hit a ball in the outfield that was misplayed to score him. Bliven would later score on an RBI hit by Aiden Lay to tie the game at 3-3.
Mark Twain regained the lead in the fifth inning when Brayden Moss and Cade Carman executed a double steal of second base and home. Later in the inning, Turnbull doubled home Moss and Snodgrass.
"We had our moments, but couldn't get the win," said Highland head coach Jeff Oenning. "Mark Twain played us tough and was able to get the win."
Johnson went five innings with three strikeouts for the Cougars in a losing effort after allowing two walks, seven hits and four earned runs.
"He did a good job overall," Oenning said. "He had some rough moments, but did well after he got settled in."
Bliven went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for Highland.
Turnbull went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Mark Twain.
"Clayton was on fire," Parker said. "Played like a senior should play like today."
Highland closes the season with a 6-12 record.
The Cougars will graduate Zach Favre, Gage Dawson, Lay, Drew Smith, Seth Evans, Devin Stutsman and Jace Hedges.
"They didn't get to play their freshmen season due to covid," Oenning said. "They only won one game in both their sophomore and junior seasons. We challenged them and they made an improvement. It's not a fun part of coaching that we are going to have to replace them."
Mark Twain (3-17) will face Clark County (19-7) in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at South Shelby High School.
"We haven't played Clark County yet," Parker said. "Going to give them our best effort and see what happens."
