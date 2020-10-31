BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Monroe City and Palmyra both had teams advance to the state cross country meet with strong performances in Saturday’s Class 2 District 3 meet at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
The Monroe City boys finished second overall with a score of 56. O’Fallon Christian won the district championship.
Monroe City junior Kabott Harlan finished fourth overall with a time of 18 minutes, 9.8 seconds. Monroe City had two other top-10 finishers with Logan Lucas placing sixth at 18:15.8 and Kaleb Griffin placing ninth at 18:51.5.
Jackson Wheeler (15th, 19:29.1) and Korbyn Cheek (22nd, 20.50.9) rounded out Monroe City’s scoring.
Monroe City coach Laura Mulvaney said there’s another level the runners need reach before the state meet at Gans Creek in Columbia next Friday.
“They are ready when it comes down to performance and endurance,” Mulvaney said. “Right now, it’s just mentally getting ourselves into that mindset of not being afraid of the course. Gans Creek is kind of a place a lot of people get intimidated by, but it’s just like any other race.”
Mark Twain junior Will Owen advanced with a seventh-place individual finish in a time of 18:41.2. The Tigers placed fourth overall, with Brandon Black and Gabe Howald finishing 18th and 19th, respectively.
“It was a tough race,” Mark Twain coach Erin Mack said. “I saw a lot of Monroe and Christian up front, which I knew those teams were predicted to be the top two teams today.”
Senior Casey Hathaway had Palmyra’s top individual finish, taking 13th in 19:11.1 and qualifying for state. Palmyra finished sixth overall.
“Our boys only had two kids all year who had any running experience as far as high school goes,” Palmyra coach Nicholas Koetters said. “We were very inexperienced, but Casey did exactly what he was supposed to do. He finished where he needed to be.”
Clark County finished fifth in the team standings and Highland was seventh. Christian’s Ronan Hardwicke won the race with a time of 17:27.2.
The girls race was incredibly tight, with the top three teams separated by just two points. Clark County finished first with 58 points, Palmyra second with 59 points and Monroe City third with 60 points.
Clark County’s Grace Buschling was the individual winner with a time of 19:54.6, while Palmyra sophomore Alyssa Noland and freshman Laurin Sheputis both finished in the top 10. Noland was seventh at 22:39.9 and Sheputis was eighth at 22:40.3.
This will be the first state meet appearance for the Palmyra girls team.
“This was huge for our girls,” Koetters said. “Today, we ran five seniors ... and these girls have been with the program for (several) years. Just giving them a chance to go to state and accomplish that with all of the work they put in over the years was pretty awesome.”
The Monroe City girls missed out on a state qualification by one point despite three top-10 finishers. Junior Emmalee Williams was third at 21:08.2, freshman Ella Hays was sixth at 22:32.1 and senior Lauren Smith was ninth at 22:41.1. All three runners earned state meet invitations.
“It was kind of a bittersweet moment,” Mulvaney said. “You are really happy and proud of the three (who qualified), but this is the second year in a row to lose by one point.”
Mark Twain had three girls qualify for the state meet. Tigers freshman Cynthia Resor finished a team-best 10th overall at 22:48.5. Sophomores Matera Ellis and Lauren Booth finished 14th and 15th, respectively.
Ellis said she and Booth were neck-and-neck with two other runners between 13th and 16th place the entire race.
“It feels really good (to qualify),” Ellis said. “I was surprised. Cynthia did very well and she is a freshman.”
Marion County junior Delaney Strauss won her third straight district title in the Class 1 District 3 race, finishing in 20:19 to beat the rest of the field by more than 90 seconds.
“It’s the same feeling every time, the same awesome feeling,” Strauss said. “You just have to thank God for blessing you with this.”
The Mustangs also qualified as a team, taking second. Marion County was the district champion the last two seasons, but this year the Mustangs had to sweat a bit as they waited to find out if they were second or third.
That made Strauss appreciate the qualification even more.
“Going with a team you get the whole experience,” she said. “You are there together, you are there working together. Even though its kind of an individual sport in a sense, just knowing that you have five girls with you pushing you forward and holding you accountable, it’s just a lot better with a team when you go.”