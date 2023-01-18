PALMYRA, Mo. -- No. 1 seed and No. 5 seed Canton have become quite familiar with each other this season.
Palmyra won the first meeting 64-52 and Canton defeated Palmyra 54-46 in the third-place game in the Highland Tournament on Jan. 6.
The Panthers broke the tie and defeated Canton 53-34 in Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament semifinal.
"We came in here and knew we didn't want to do that again because we know we are the better team than them," said Palmyra sophomore Marty Smyser III. "We just came in here with some fire and pulled it out."
The biggest motivation for Palmyra was not avenging an earlier defeat to Canton, but having an opportunity to compete for the Panthers' first Tony Lenzini Tournament championship in 24 years.
"Oh yeah, I'm excited," Smyser III said. "Especially since we haven't won since 1999. That's going to be awesome for us to get that chance to win. So hopefully we can do it."
Canton is ready to move on and get ready for Friday's third-place game.
"We knew coming in here it was going to be a tough environment to play in," said Canton head coach Dalton Armontrout. "Palmyra is a tough place to play. I thought our boys held up there for a little bit. We had our chances, but it didn't work out."
Palmyra came out fired up, coming away with a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers dominated the second quarter, holding Canton to just three points. By halftime, Palmyra increased its lead to 24-10.
"It was great," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "That was a huge key that gave us momentum. So defense won that game."
Smyser III also credited Palmyra's defense.
"We were playing really intense and playing our switches well and just holding them to very few points," Smyser III said. "It was just 10 points at halftime, that was big for sure."
Leading the way in the first half for Palmyra was junior Carson Hicks, who scored eight points during the first two quarters.
The early hole was too much for Canton to overcome despite its offense picking up in the third quarter.
"We settled for a lot of jump shots tonight," Armontrout said. "We'll fix it tomorrow and get ready for Friday."
During the fourth quarter, Smyser III connected with 7-of-8 free throws to help Palmyra seal it up.
Smyser III just set a school record with 11 3-pointers in a single game during Monday's quarterfinal win. He scored 12 points on Wednesday.
"Yeah, I think it did for sure," Smyser III said of his increased confidence. "I think we played better as a team tonight and played well late. Those free throws helped, for sure."
Panthers junior Bear Bock scored a team-high 18 points and came away with 10 boards.
Palmyra junior Carson Hicks added 12 points and four boards.
Tigers sophomore Preston Brewer did a fantastic job on rebounding, coming away with a team-high nine rebounds. He also led Canton in scoring with nine points.
Canton (9-8) will play in the third-place game at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Palmyra (13-4) will play in the championship game at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
"We're just going to keep working on the things we need to shore up and get ready to battle because no matter who we play, they are going to come at us hard," Rea said. "We got to be ready to play a full 32 minutes. Not a good first half and a bad third quarter. We've got to put four quarters together and see what happens."
Palmyra defeats a scrappy Monroe City team
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Clarence Cannon Conference rivals Palmyra and Monroe City bring out the best in each other.
That was more true than ever during Wednesday night's semifinal in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament.
Palmyra came away with a 63-54 win, but were tested by Monroe City.
"Monroe has been playing good basketball, overall," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "They do a great job and their coach is a tremendous coach. He had them ready for today's game and they played very well."
The message Monroe City head coach Adam Rung had for his team going into Wednesday's game was to compete.
"That's something we always do," Rung said. "Against a team like that, you've got to compete for 32 minutes and we did so. We did a lot of good things. We made them make some plays and we made some plays. We just came up a little bit short."
Balanced scoring turned out to be key for Palmyra, with four starters reaching 13 points -- Candra King, Taytum White, Sydney Compton and Clare Williams.
Palmyra senior Abbey Redd added nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.
"It was a great job for everybody to participate in," Southers said. "I though Abbey did a great job at the free throw line late. I thought we did a good job overall of trying to get the ball inside. We missed a lot of easy shots. I don't know what the cure for that is, but we got to get better at that."
Monroe City came out inspired and had a quick 7-3 lead early on in the first quarter.
Although Palmyra would take the lead by the end of the first quarter, it was only a one-point advantage at 18-17.
Monroe City sophomore Mari Gares had her shot working from behind the arc, draining three 3-pointers during the first quarter, including a buzzer-beater.
The game remained close during the first part of the second quarter, but Palmyra would pull away to take a 34-24 lead by halftime.
However, Monroe City narrowed Palmyra's lead to 41-38 by the end of the third quarter and battled throughout the fourth quarter.
Monroe City was aided by the 3-ball, draining 10 total during Wednesday's semifinal.
"I thought in the first half we did a good job of getting into rhythm offensively," Rung said. "When we are in rhythm, we've got some girls who can knock it down and they did in the first half."
Gares would lead Monroe City in scoring with 19 points, racking up five 3-pointers and one board.
Monroe City freshman Naaron Hays added 15 points and two boards. Junior Lucy Pratt scored nine points, all of 3-pointers.
Monroe City (7-8) will compete in the third-place game at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
"We will come in tomorrow and kind of cover a little bit of both teams in practice," Rung said. "Kind of get off our legs a little bit. We've had two pretty tough games. Kind of watch some film and go from there."
Palmyra (14-3) will compete in the tournament championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"There's nothing like a championship Saturday with everything on the line and having an opportunity," Southers said. "That's a dress rehearsal for the district championship, so that's what we are going to do. Excited to do it on our home floor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.