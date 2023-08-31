PALMYRA, Mo. -- Home cooking was the recipe to get the bats going for Palmyra, who defeated Mark Twain 15-7 on Thursday night in the Lady Panthers first game of the season at Flower City Park.

Palmyra went with a different approach at the plate after being limited to one run in a loss to Louisiana on Tuesday.

