PALMYRA, Mo. -- Home cooking was the recipe to get the bats going for Palmyra, who defeated Mark Twain 15-7 on Thursday night in the Lady Panthers first game of the season at Flower City Park.
Palmyra went with a different approach at the plate after being limited to one run in a loss to Louisiana on Tuesday.
"From the get go, we came out swinging," said Palmyra head coach Jenny Jansen. "Yesterday, our emphasis at practice was not swinging at anything out of the zone. I think we did a good job of that tonight. I think throughout the game, they came at us offensively, but we always had an answer for them. I'm pretty proud of them on how they swung the bat."
Mark Twain also showed improvement at the plate after being limited to three runs combined during the first two games of the year.
"We had a lot of improvement from the first game," said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. "They hit the ball well and a lot of times it was in the hole or the gaps. We found some holes, but they found more holes than we did. I thought Bronwyn (Harding) pitched a lot better than she did the other night."
Asbury added that Mark Twain took a step in the right direction.
"That's what I said before the game, we compete in every play of every game," Asbury said. "I'm proud we played a full game. It could've been a little closer, but at least we took a step in the right direction."
Harding pitched a complete game for Mark Twain and had six strikeouts in a losing effort.
Palmyra sophomore starting pitcher Arizona Mitchell earned her first career varsity win after going five innings with eight strikeouts.
Freshman Marney Plunkett pitched the final two innings in relief for Palmyra.
"Arizona has been battling some injuries and didn't pitch all summer," Jansen said. "For her to go out there and battle and throw strikes and stay in the game was huge. For Marney to pitch well in the first game as freshman and only give up one run. She came in and knew exactly what her job was to -- keep it low and let the defense do the work."
Palmyra leadoff batter Lexie Peuster set the tone, going 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs, a double, triple, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Alaina Loman hit two doubles, drew a walk, reached on an error twice and scored five runs for the Lady Panthers.
Jerzey Ramey went 3-for-5 with a run and four RBIs for Palmyra.
"Up and down the lineup we did well," Jansen said. "Jerzey swung the bat well. Lexie was 3-for-4. I'm just proud of how they swung the bat and stayed within their zone to see what pitches they wanted to hit."
Palmyra batted around in the first inning and took a 4-0 lead, and added three more runs in the second to increase its lead to 7-0.
Mark Twain saw Harding hit a two-RBI double and Taylor Martin hit a two-run home run in the third inning to narrow Palmyra's lead to 7-4.
"That's what they are capable of doing," Asbury said. "They had that kind of offense last year. Now we're seeing them being more consistent with it. Ella (Moss) is coming around and some of the other girls. Maylie (Boling) is coming around and she was on base three times today."
Palmyra responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the third inning, but Mark Twain would also score two runs in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Panther outscored the Lady Tigers by a 6-1 margin in the late innings.
Palmyra stole seven bases and routinely advanced on wild pitches and errors by Mark Twain.
"We have a pretty fast team, so that's something you'll see a lot during the season," Jansen said. "We'll take advantage of our speed and try to get extra bases."
Mark Twain (0-3) will host Montgomery County (1-0) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
"It's a conference team," Asbury said. "We'll be ready for them and they'll be ready for us, too. We are just looking to get better each game."
Palmyra (0-2) will host La Plata (2-0) in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"I don't know a lot about them," Jansen said. "My seniors are good leaders and they'll set the tone. Hopefully we get a win."
