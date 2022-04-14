PALMYRA, Mo. -- Fresh off a big comeback win, Palmyra carried that momentum into Thursday to defeat Monroe City 20-6 after falling behind early.
"It was good to build off what we did against Clark County when we had the huge comeback," said Palmyra assistant coach Matt Thomas. "Just kind of used that to spur on what we did tonight. Using those extra bases to continue to push when we needed to."
The game was switched from Monroe City to Flower City Park in Palmyra due to a muddy field at Monroe City, but Palmyra would stay as the road team and bat first.
The game would turn into a slugfest, with Monroe City right-handed starter Colten Barger and Palmyra right-hander starter Alex Wilson both knocked out of the game in the early innings, although Wilson would return to close out the game.
Monroe City used three different pitchers as they struggled with control.
"When you struggle throwing the ball over the plate -- we had eight walks and eight hit batsmen -- so that's 16 free bases," said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. "It's hard to play a lot of defense when you aren't throwing it over the plate and making them work."
Palmyra's first two batters, Landyn Smith and Alex Loman reached base via walks. Smih would steal both second and third base, while both runners would score on wild pitches.
Palmyra extended its lead to 4-0 by the end of the top half of the first inning when Adam Goodwin and Alex Wilson also scored on wild pitches.
Monroe City struck right back in the bottom half of the first inning, with Barger hitting a two-RBI single that drove in Ashton Wallace and Gavin Mudd. Barger would later score on an error.
Wallace then hit an RBI single in the second inning to tie the game, and would later score to give Monroe City a 5-4 lead.
"All of our hitters were focused in and ready for what they were going to throw us," Vanlandingham said.
It would not last long with Nolyn Richards leading off with a solo home run for Palmyra to tie the game.
Palmyra would send 10 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring six runs to take a 10-5 lead.
Smith was put in relief in the bottom half of the third.
Wilson went two innings with no strikeouts, while allowing six hits, three walks and five earned runs.
Carter Jones relieved Barger in the fourth inning for Monroe City and would bean two Palmyra batters, who would later score on a throwing error to give Palmyra a 12-5 lead.
Barger went three innings with two strikeouts, while allowing seven hits, four walks and seven earned runs.
In the fifth inning, Wilson hit a one-out single to drive in Loman, and Wilson would later score on a wild pitch.
After Jones beaned a batter with the bases loaded, Monroe City pulled him in favor of Gavin Mudd. Goodwin hit a three-RBI double and Palmyra would extend its lead to 20-5.
Goodwin went 3-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and five RBIs.
Wilson came back to close out the game in the fifth inning after Smith threw two scoreless innings.
"We did that because we knew Alex could get us through what we needed to get through," Thomas said. "We wanted Landyn to get a couple of innings just to work his arm. We moved Alex back in to shut them down, so we can get ready for the game tomorrow."
Palmyra (3-7) will play Jacksonville (6-8) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m. at Busch Stadium. Palmyra will then host Hallsville (1-5) on Monday at 5 p.m.
"They are really excited," Thomas said about playing at Busch Stadium. "They can't wait to go down there and have that experience ... it will be something for them to remember."
Monroe City (2-4) will play at South Shelby (3-2) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
"South Shelby is going to be another tough opponent," Vanlandingham said. "Another conference game and district game. So we just got to have confidence in ourselves. I think that's what we need right now."
