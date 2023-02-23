MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Underdog No. 3 seed Monroe City gave No. 2 seed Palmyra all it could handle for much of Thursday's Class 3 District 6 girls basketball semifinal on their home floor.
Palmyra fended off an upset and rallied to defeat Monroe City 55-41 after a slow start.
"(Monroe City) came out with a lot of fire and desire on their home court and I always tell our players we are down 10 when we come into somebody else's gym," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "That's not always actually true, but it was today. One thing I told them at halftime is I didn't take very many timeouts because I believe in what we were doing."
Monroe City left it all out on the floor, leading through most of the first half and regaining the lead in the third quarter before Palmyra took control of the game.
"We got off to a good start in the first half and in the second half," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "When you are an underdog, that's what you got to do. Try to put pressure on them and we were able to execute some things. That's a testament to our girls."
Monroe City went on a 13-2 run to start the game, aided by three 3-pointers from guard Mari Gares.
Palmyra closed the gap to just a three-point Monroe City advantage by the end of the first quarter, with five points each from forwards Candra King and Sydney Compton.
One thing Monroe City did well throughout the first half was rebound and execute its pressure defense.
"Palmyra is a really good offensive team," Rung said. "They've got a really good presence inside with Candra King and Sydney Compton and they got some kids that can shoot it. We thought we needed to be able to battle in the paint and be as even as possible there. I thought our girls executed on what we wanted to do."
Palmyra junior Ashley Bode came through with a big 3-pointer off the bench with under 30 seconds remaining in the first half to give Palmyra is first lead of the game.
It was the only points Bode would score the entire game, but they were pivotal for Palmyra.
"That was huge," Southers said. "It gave us our first lead of the game. When we have players come off the bench and do things like that, it's just tremendous for our basketball team."
Although Palmyra took a 26-24 lead to halftime, Monroe City came out with the momentum to start the second half with a 7-0 run.
Palmyra regained its momentum with a steal and 3-pointer by Compton, followed up with a pair of free throws on Palmyra's next possession to narrow the gap.
Palmyra senior Abbey Redd regained the lead for good with a basket that put Palmyra up 44-43.
Redd would finish second in scoring for Palmyra with 14 points, while also compiling two rebounds and two steals. She scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half.
"Their plan was to leave (Redd) open and I thought she did an incredible job of keeping her confidence through the entire game," She made some huge shots for us when we needed her to."
Compton led Palmyra in scoring with 14 points, and had five boards and three steals. King racked up 11 points, a team-high nine boards, a steal and a block.
Gares led Monroe City in scoring with 15 points. Sophomore Audri Youngblood scored 11 points and had a team-high six boards, while freshman Naaron Hays added eight points.
Monroe City finishes the season with a 11-17 record, an three-game improvement from last season.
Monroe City will graduate two players from this year's team -- Alivia Chinn and Skylar Gosney -- but will bring back many key contributors.
"I thought the last two and a half to three weeks, we started playing really good basketball," Rung said. "Now we got to build upon what we did. We got to take a step forward and if we do that, I think you'll see an even better team next year."
Palmyra (21-6) will face South Shelby (24-4) in the district championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
"We are excited to be in Saturday's game no matter who we play," Southers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.