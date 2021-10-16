SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls tennis team placed fifth in the Class 1 State Tournament over the weekend.
Palmyra finished 4-1 in doubles with the duo of Katy Rindom and Maura Gottman
In the first match, Palmyra defeated St. Michael the Archangel's duo of Sophia Swingle and Anna Gaffney in two sets (6-0, 6-3).
The Lady Panthers fell to North County's duo of Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte in two sets (5-7, 2-6).
Palmyra bounced back to defeat Cape Girardeau's duo of Megan Gullette and Amina Hussein in three sets (5-7, 6-4, 10-5) in the third match.
In the fourth match, Palmyra defeated Willow Springs' duo of McKylie Cox and Madisyn Perkins (6-2, 6-1) in two sets.
In the fifth match, Palmyra defeated Bolivar's duo of McKinley Perkins and Brynley Waters in two sets (6-3, 6-4).
Palmyra finished the season with a 10-6 record, falling to Westminster Christian Academy in the first round of the Class 1 State Tournament on Oct. 11.
