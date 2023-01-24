PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra put a disappointing finish in the Tony Lenzini Tournament behind them on Tuesday, taking out their frustration against Clarence Cannon Conference rival Brookfield.
Both Palmyra teams rebounded with wins.
The Lady Panthers defeated Brookfield 53-44, holding the lead the entire game.
"Very good defensive effort," said Palmyra girls head coach Tim Southers. "We left a lot of points out there, so it's good that our defense showed up like it did. I think we missed about 15 makeable shots that we usually make. That's something we can improve upon, but I really like the great defensive effort."
Juniors Taytum White and Candra King, along with sophomore Sydney Compton, each scored four points in the first quarter to help Palmyra take an early 12-6 lead.
Palmyra built its lead up to 23-15 by halftime as it struggled to score, but defended well.
Lady Panthers senior Abbey Redd hit some key shots during the second half to swing momentum back to Palmyra's favor.
Redd finished with 11 points, four steals and a rebound.
"(Redd) did a great job of getting shots down," Southers said. "I asked her to be more aggressive when we were watching film the other day. I asked her to go out there and get 10 points and she did that."
Palmyra saved its best offensive effort for the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points to seal up the win.
Compton scored a team-high 16 points, while coming away with seven rebounds and a steal.
King came away with 10 points and nine rebounds, providing a force in the post.
"That's been our bread and butter all year long -- getting shots from them on a consistent basis," Southers said.
White finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Palmyra (15-4) will play at Macon (5-10) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
"It's going to be another tough conference game on the road against a tough opponent," Southers said. "We got to be ready to play."
Panthers pick up the pace
The Palmyra boys team almost doubled its offensive output from Saturday, defeating Brookfield 65-28.
"We played with more excitement, more passion and more intensity that we needed previously," said Palmyra boys head coach Brian Rea. "But at least we got it."
It was a totally different Palmyra team than the one who struggled to score against Van-Far in its loss in the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament final on Saturday.
Palmyra came out on fire, racing out to a 13-0 start.
By the end of the first quarter, Palmyra took a 23-8 lead with senior Bronson Juette leading the way with six points.
"It was important," Rea said. "Touching passes and moving better defensively. It's not like we played poor defense, but we turned the defense into offense. Which we needed to do in some of our closer games and some of our losses."
The Panthers limited Brookfield to just three points during the second quarter and had a 40-11 lead going into halftime.
Junior Carson Hicks had a strong third quarter, scoring eight points to help Palmyra increase its lead to 61-16 by quarter's end. Hicks finished with 10 points.
Palmyra got plenty of production from its bench -- 33 points and 13 boards.
Panthers senior Ethan Redd led the way in bench production, scoring 10 points and coming away with four boards.
Palmyra senior Ryan McKeown racked up six points and four boards coming off the bench.
"It was a good game to get everybody some good playing time," Rea said. "Everyone did an excellent job. They came in and played their roles and executed offensively and got some buckets. That's good for team morale and excitement moving forward."
Palmyra junior Bear Bock finished in the lead with six rebounds and was one of three players with 10 points.
Palmyra (14-5) will play at Macon (13-3) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
"Nothing different than what we've been doing," Rea said of game preparation. "Just hopefully build on this excitement and being good teammates. Then, we'll practice. It's going to be defending and taking care of the basketball, so we'll keep working on that."
