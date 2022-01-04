LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Palmyra came roaring out of the gate in the opening round of the Highland girls basketball tournament, taking a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Panthers then coasted to a 57-28 win over Clark County.
Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg said getting off to a hot start helped the Lady Panthers get a win.
“You never know coming off Christmas break since it’s been a couple of weeks since we’ve played a game,” Brandenburg said. “You just don’t know how a team is going to respond to a little time off and without competition, but these girls are gamers. They love to play and they love to compete.”
Palmyra would then take a 34-10 lead to halftime. Clark County played better in the second half, but it would be too little, too late for the Lady Indians.
It was not just one player who dominated the game for Palmyra, it was a total team effort with three players reaching double-digit scoring and the entire starting lineup contributing.
Lady Panthers freshman Clare Williams tied for the team-lead with 14 points, while pulling down five rebounds.
Palmyra sophomore Taytum White also scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
Lady Panthers sophomore Candra King added 10 points and six rebounds.
Palmyra senior Jansen Juette scored eight points and had eight rebounds, while freshman Sydney Compton scored seven points and had eight rebounds.
“I’m really happy with how we played offensively,” Brandenburg said. “I thought we moved the ball around really well. The ball movement led to a lot of looks and honestly I thought our defense created opportunities for us in transition. I feel like we played a well-balanced game.”
Clark County senior Alexis Ellison scored a team-high eight points and one rebound. Senior Delana Hess had five points and four rebounds, while junior Ally Fox scored five points and had two boards.
Palmyra (7-3) will play Kirksville (9-2) in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve got to be ready to play a well-balanced game,” Brandenburg said. “We’ve got to play four quarters. We know Kirksville is a good team that has a lot of weapons. So we are going to have to be prepared to handle some pressure and take care of the ball.”
