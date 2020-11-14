PALMYRA, Mo. — It’s become increasingly difficult to pass on the Palmyra football team’s defense.
Palmyra’s pass rush has struck fear into the minds of opposing quarterbacks all season, but as the nights have grown colder the defensive secondary has become more stout.
So far in the postseason, Palmyra has allowed just 223 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks and just 35 percent completions with five interceptions. Those have been increased efforts against quarterbacks who found success against the Palmyra secondary in the regular season, too.
Monroe City quarterback Kyle Hays completed 7 of 17 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions in Friday night’s Class 2 District 6 championship game, a 26-22 victory for Palmyra. In the first meeting this season, Hays was a much more efficient 8 of 14 for 146 yards, with 104 yards going to Logan Buhlig.
Buhlig was held to just 57 yards on three catches on Friday. Palmyra safety Ross Arch said a change in tactic helped.
“We went man this week instead of Cover 3 and we’ve been doing a lot of D-back drills,” Arch said. “It’s quite evident they’ve improved, so props to our D-backs and D-back coaches.”
That ability to scheme from defensive coach Tyler Krietemeyer has routinely set Palmyra (11-0) up for success, including in the district finals.
“I thought Krietemeyer did a great job of putting our kids in great spots and they made plays when they needed to,” Palmyra coach Kevin Miles said.
In the district semifinals, Palmyra held Clark County quarterback Sam Wheeler to just 80 yards on 6-of-20 passing, and they picked Wheeler off three times.
Wheeler threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-20 passing against the Palmyra secondary in the regular season.
Each of the five postseason interceptions have come from five different players, including picks by linebackers Wade Begley and Adam Goodwin and defensive lineman Brayden Madden.
In the last four games, Palmyra defensive backs have seven total interceptions, with Zayne Meyers at three and Collin Arch and Landyn Smith each with two.
“We are just working hard in practice, going over all the team’s plays,” Collin Arch said.
The offense is thankful for every takeaway they get.
“It’s just a momentum swing for us whenever they get the turnover and then we score points,” Palmyra quarterback Brody Lehenbauer said.
The last two weeks the secondary has done a particularly good job of shutting down top receiving threat, holding both Clark County’s Layne Sommers and Monroe City’s Buhlig in check.
Ross Arch believes that stems from the effort his teammates put into preparation.
“Everyone on the team tries to make us better, our scout team wide receivers definitely were picking it up and giving us good looks,” Ross said.