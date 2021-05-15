MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Palmyra girls track and field team enjoyed Saturday’s Class 2 Sectional 2 meet at Lankford Field to its fullest extent.
Palmyra qualified for the state championships in seven of 12 individual events and three relay races. Palmyra finished third in both the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays, while placing fourth in the 4x800 relay.
“We knew we would have a tough one in the 4x8 because we honestly have five of the top 10 teams in the state in our sectionals,” Palmyra coach Nick Koetters said. “We were able to run 10:41, our best time of the year.”
Palmyra sophomore Mallory Sublette won the triple jump, clearing 10.34 meters. She is also part of Palmyra’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. Palmyra freshman Candra King placed third in the shot put and second in the discus to qualify for both events.
“The funny thing is discus is probably her better event, but she has been getting better and better at shot put,” Koetters said. “I think she can do well (at state) when she gets there in the shot, as well.”
Palmyra had two athletes qualify in the high jump, with freshman Chloe Hicks placing second and junior Dyoni Mundy placing fourth.
In the pole vault, Palmyra’s Abbey Redd placed second and freshman Alaina Loman was third.
“It feels great,” Redd said. “This is (Loman’s) first year ever doing track, so I said let’s do pole vault because we both did gymnastics together. She feels pretty accomplished for doing all of this.”
Monroe City junior Carly Youngblood won the pole vault title, setting a personal record as she cleared 3.23 meters.
“Carly and I have been involved in doing this with each other since middle school,” Redd said. “We’ve been hand-in-hand with each other with the same heights and everything. We just push each other every time we compete with each other.”
Youngblood also qualified for state in the 100 hurdles.
“It’s awesome,” Youngblood said. “Freshman year, I barely missed going to state. So this year, I’m really excited to get to go and see how I do down there.”
Monroe City senior Lexie Birt took second in the 300 hurdles.
“It’s crazy because I worked so hard and I finally got to state my senior year,” Birt said. “Really good competition and I set my school record again.”
Rounding out the individual state qualifiers for Monroe City was junior Emmalee Williams, who placed third in the 800 run.
Monroe City will send two relay teams to state, with the 4x400 team placing second and the 4x800 team placing fourth.
Mark Twain placed third in the 4x100 relay, while Autumn Armour qualified for state in the 100 dash, placing third.
“I was nervous, but I thought just get above fourth when I was running,” Armour said. “I like having girls who are faster than me (in the race) because it helps push me a lot.”
Marion County junior Delaney Straus placed first in three events — the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs. She also placed second in the 400.
“I know there’s going to be competition at state that’s a lot better than I’ve seen all year,” Straus said. “Here, I kind of had to save some energy, so I can make all of my events. At state, we are just going to lay it all out there.”
The Mustangs’ Halle Keilholz placed fourth in the javelin and Tristen Holt was third in high jump. Canton’s Nariah Clay placed fourth in the 100 dash and second in the 800.